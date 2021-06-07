Wegovy: For the first time since 2014, the FDA approves a new drug, semaglutide, for chronic weight management





On Friday, the FDA approved drug treatment for chronic weight management for the first time since 2014. “Today’s approval provides obese or overweight adults with beneficial new treatment options to incorporate into their weight management programs,” said John, Deputy Director of Diabetes, Lipid Disorders, and Obesity at the FDA Drug Evaluation Center. Dr. Sharretts said. Investigate in the statement. “The FDA continues to promote the development and approval of additional safe and effective treatments for obese or overweight adults.” Semaglutide, a drug commercially known as Wegovy, was previously approved for use in the FDA at low doses. Type 2 diabetes processing. Wake Forest Summon Fusma has been taking it for the last three months for that reason. “This medicine has changed my view of food. When I saw and smelled food, I didn’t like the food I used to like,” Husma said. Side effects. Husma, who was diagnosed with diabetes in 2018, has lost £ 15 in the last three years and will continue to take the drug. “I’m happy with the weight loss, because I needed it. It helps control my diabetes, but I’ll see how long it lasts,” Husma said. The drug was studied in four 68-week trials, three in a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial and the fourth in a double-blind, placebo-controlled, randomized trial. Controversial decision approves new Alzheimer’s disease treatment for the first time in almost 20 years In a study of adults without diabetes, participants lost an average of 12.4% of their initial body weight. In another study, adults with type 2 diabetes participated with an average weight loss rate of 6.2%. “This is a very effective drug and we need more tools like this to effectively treat obesity. Most people are thinking about surgery when thinking about obesity, or just life. I’m just thinking about a change in style. So far, it’s a great alternative to surgery, “said Dr. Sriram Machineni, director of UNC’s Medical Weight Clinic, who was a pilot researcher. .. The CDC reports that more than 42% of Americans are obese, a surprising statistic that highlights the breadth of the problem. “Obesity is followed by other illnesses such as high blood pressure, diabetes and sleep apnea. The cost of obesity to the economy, countries and states is immeasurable,” said Dr. Macineni. “This is a global issue. North Carolina is one of the states that is more obese than any other state,” said Dr. Will Yancey, director of the Duke University Lifestyle and Weight Management Center. .. Doctors emphasize the continued importance of lifestyle changes such as diet, physical activity, and sleep, along with medication. “If you want to make an impact, you want to use what’s available, and medicines are part of it. Perhaps it’s available as soon as it’s available and the insurance company covers it. It will be like that, “Dr. Yancey said. Side effects include nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, constipation, abdominal (stomach) pain, headache, fatigue, dyspepsia (dyspepsia), dizziness, bloating, belching, and hypoglycemia (hypoglycemia). However, it is not limited to these. Patients with type 2 diabetes, beating (gas accumulation), gastroenteritis (intestinal infection), and gastroesophageal reflux disease (a type of digestive disorder). Click to read the full FDA release with additional side effect information Here..

