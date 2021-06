Researchers develop blood tests that can detect neurodegeneration

The level of a protein called neurofilament light chain (NfL) in the blood allows for neurodegenerative diseases such as Down’s dementia, motor neuron disease (ALS), and frontotemporal dementia, even if the clinical symptoms are uncertain. You can identify people who have sex. Was announced in Nature Communications Funded by the NIHR Maudsley Biomedical Research Center, this study determines a set of age-related NfL cutoff levels that can signal potential use in a primary care environment with a simple blood test. Did. The co-lead authors of this study, Dr. Abdul Hay of the NIHR Moseley Biomedical Research Center and Moseley NHS Foundation Trust in King’s College London and South London, said: Existence of underlying neurodegeneration with excellent accuracy. This is not limited to specific disorders, but may be useful for services such as memory clinics as a rapid screening tool to determine if memory, thinking, or mental disorders are the result of neurodegeneration. .. Current biomarkers used to identify neurodegenerative diseases are taken from the body fluid (cerebrospinal fluid-CSF) that surrounds the brain and spinal column and must be extracted using an invasive technique called lumbar puncture. Advances have been made to use biomarkers from blood that provide a more accessible and comfortable assessment. A central and irreversible feature of many neurodegenerative diseases is damage to nerve fibers, resulting in the release of neurofilament light chains (NfL). Using ultrasensitive tests, NfL can be detected at low levels in the blood and is increased in many diseases, unlike phosphorylated tau, which is specific to Alzheimer’s disease. This means that the NfL can be used in many neurodegenerative disease diagnostic processes. In particular, this study includes Down’s syndrome, ALS, and frontotemporal dementia. This study examined 3138 samples from King’s College London, Lund University, and the Alzheimer’s Disease Neuroimaging Initiative, including people without cognitive impairment, people with neurodegenerative disorders, people with Down syndrome, and people with depression. This study showed that blood NfL levels were higher in all neurodegenerative disorders and highest in patients with Down’s disease, motor neuron disease, and frontotemporal dementia compared to patients without cognitive impairment. I did. The study also showed that blood-based NfL cannot distinguish between all disorders, but can provide insights into different groups within a particular disorder. For example, in patients with Parkinson’s disease, high levels of NfL showed atypical Parkinson’s disease, and in patients with Down’s disease, NfL levels were different between patients with dementia and those without dementia.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos