The first case of orthohantavirus reported in Michigan





Lansing, Michigan (WLUC)-The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) and the Washtenaw County Health Department are investigating the first confirmed human case of the synnomble orthohantavirus in Michigan. An adult woman in Washtenaw County was recently hospitalized for severe lung disease caused by the Shinnombre hunter virus. This person may have been exposed while cleaning an unoccupied house showing signs of active rodent invasion. Hantavirus was first discovered in 1993 as the cause of Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome (HPS) in patients with illness in the southwestern United States. HPS has since infected people in the United States and the Americas. Orthohantavirus infection is associated with household chores, occupations, or recreational activities that bring humans into contact with infected rodents. Most cases have been identified in adults and tend to occur in spring and summer. “HPS is caused by several strains of hantavirus and can occur 1-5 weeks after a person is exposed to fresh urine, feces, and saliva from infected rodents, although rare. It is a severe and sometimes fatal respiratory illness, “said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Chief Medical Officer and Chief Health Officer of MDHHS. “Anyone who comes into contact with rodents carrying the orthohantavirus is at risk for HPS and a healthcare provider with a suspected orthohantavirus case should contact the local health department to report the case. And we need to discuss confirmation inspection options. “ Humans are infected by disturbing and inhaling freshly dried substances contaminated with rodent excrement, entering crevices in the skin and mucous membranes, and ingesting contaminated food and water. Hantavirus can also be transmitted from rodent bites. The risk of exposure is highest when entering or cleaning rodent-infested structures. In the United States, no human-to-human transmission cases of hantavirus have been recorded. Symptoms of HPS can be non-specific at first and include fever, chills, body pain, headache, and gastrointestinal symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and abdominal pain. The disease can progress and be accompanied by coughing and shortness of breath. The case fatality rate of HPS is 40%. “By taking precautions and paying attention to their potential, we can prevent and mitigate the risk of orthohantavirus infection,” said Dr. Juan Luis Marquez, director of health care at Washtonau County Health Department. I am. “When cleaning an area that is invaded by rodents, use rubber, latex, vinyl, or nitrile gloves, ventilate for at least 30 minutes before work, and use a disinfectant or chlorine solution before cleaning the area. Please get it completely wet. “ Hantavirus is a family of viruses that are predominantly spread by wild rodents and occur worldwide. Several orthohantaviruses that can infect humans have been identified in the United States, and each orthohantavirus has a major host of rodents. The most important huntervirus in the United States that causes HPS is the Sin Nombre virus, which is spread by white-footed mice and white-footed mice. The greatest risk of orthohantavirus infection is opening or cleaning closed buildings that are invaded by rodents without proper protection. Health providers with suspected cases of orthohantavirus should contact their local health department to report the case and discuss confirmatory test options. Hantavirus is a virus and is sensitive to most disinfectants, including general-purpose household disinfectants, including diluted chlorine solutions, detergents, phenols, quaternary ammonium compounds, and hypochlorite-based ones. .. Depending on the environmental conditions, these viruses probably do not survive for a week in an indoor environment and for a much shorter period of time (hours) when exposed to sunlight outdoors. Special care is required to remove rodents. If you have a large infestation of mice, it is advisable to consult a pest control specialist. For more information on HPS, visit the following website: CDC.gov / Hunter virus.. Copyright 2021 WLUC. All copyrights owned.

