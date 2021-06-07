Proceed carefully: Saskatchewan epidemiologists on the recent decline in new COVID-19 cases





The number of new pioneers has been steadily declining in Saskatchewan recently. COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) It’s a case, but it’s a Saskatoon base Epidemiologist Dr. Naseem Muhajarin says it’s best to stay alert. The state reported 68 new cases on Monday, averaging 97 or 7.9 per 100,000 over 7 days, the smallest total number of active cases since November 8, 2020. “We’re not out of the forest yet, we’re not in a sunny place,” Muhajarin said. “We are ahead of the virus and want to be ahead of ourselves.” read more: Saskatchewan sets vaccination thresholds to lift all public health measures Despite his concerns, Muhajarin said he was encouraged by the low number of new cases, which he said was due to two reasons: the number of vaccinated people and the weather. That’s a good thing. The story continues below the ad “What we’re talking about is the ability of vaccines to perform miracles, which not only actually reduces infections, but also protects people from serious COVID consequences and hospitalizations,” Muhajarin said. Told. “Outdoor infections are much lower than indoor infections. [People] We don’t get together in large numbers with people who don’t live with us. I think all these factors are really working together to lower the numbers. “ Currently Step 1 of Saskatchewan Resume roadmap, The province is within 2 weeks to enter step 2.















Saskatchewan sets vaccination thresholds to lift all public health measures





The retail and personal care services included in Step 2 do not have capacity thresholds, but restaurants and bars have table capacity limits. Topic story The statue of Egerton Ryerson cannot be restored even if it is defeated, the university said

8 years in prison for a man who killed an indigenous woman on a trailer hook in Thunder Bay Saskatchewan’s plans go well, with 70% of the population over 12 years old being the first COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) If the vaccine dose is reduced, the state may withdraw all public health measures as early as July 11. The story continues below the ad “It depends on how many people in Saskatchewan and those around them choose to be vaccinated,” Scott Moe said in a statement last Tuesday. “Because this is the truth. The goal is not just to reach the number of goals we set. The goal is to protect the people of Saskatchewan and enable them to resume safely.” read more: COVID-19: Reopening Saskatchewan is not easy for everyone, says mental health advocates That’s what Muhajarin said that removing all restrictions is risky, especially when it comes to removing masks. “I don’t think enough people will be fully vaccinated on July 11th, lose their masks and leave it to them based on their individual risk assessment,” Muhajarin said. “We went beyond the initial understanding that it protects others, but you are not … You can protect you by wearing a mask.” Muhajarin said he was accustomed to lifting the mask obligation when the state’s seven-day average reached about three.















Saskatchewan Prime Minister Scott Moe outlines roadmap for state reopening Steps 2 and 3





