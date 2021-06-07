Oxner enrolls children under the age of 12 in the COVID-19 vaccine trial in Shreveport, New Orleans.Coronavirus

Oxner began enrolling children aged 5 to 11 years with Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine in New Orleans and Shreveport on Monday, expanding efforts to protect as many people as possible from the new coronavirus. Announced.

By 8 am Monday, the hospital chain said it had already accepted the first participants in an 18-month trial to test the efficacy of the double-dose vaccine in the prevention of COVID-19.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine has already been approved under emergency use regulations for people over the age of 12, and healthcare professionals say that the key to controlling a pandemic is for younger children. It states that it is a test of vaccination against. Children under the age of 12 receive smaller doses of the vaccine, just as other vaccines are reduced for children.

“Children are certainly different and need to be responsive to the vaccine,” said Dr. Julia Garcia Diaz, Head of Clinical Infectious Diseases Research at Oxner Health.

When 12-year-olds were granted the Pfizer vaccine in mid-May, there was hope that they might provide the boost needed in Louisiana.

Unlike previous vaccine trials, participants are 75% more likely to receive the actual vaccine instead of placebo. Children who receive a placebo will be able to receive the real vaccine after 6 months.

Preliminary data from a Pfizer study between the ages of 12 and 15 showed that the vaccine was 100% effective in preventing COVID-19 in 2,260 children who received the vaccine. This has been compared to about 95% of adults in previous studies.

In children, the side effects of injections are similar to those of other age groups, and some people experience fatigue, mild flu-like symptoms, and pain at the injection site.

Infants are much less likely to develop severe symptoms of COVID-19 than adults, but doctors in Louisiana said complications involving a rare and serious inflammatory disease known as multisystem inflammatory syndrome. We are still seeing examples of children who develop the disease. Although not well understood, MIS affects the heart and other important organs. It has proven deadly not only in Louisiana, but in other states as well.

“Children are much less likely to get a serious illness, but it can happen,” said Dr. William Lennarz, Ochsner’s pediatric system chief. “As parents, we should all want to protect our children from this infection, just as we protect them from whooping cough, tetanus and polio.”

Approximately 300 children have died from COVID-19-related complications nationwide, eight of whom are in Louisiana, according to state and federal data.

Pfizer and BioNTech began testing vaccines in March for children aged 6 months to 11 years. With federal approval, expanding vaccination programs will be an important step in controlling a pandemic. Because children make up about one-third of the country’s population.

Moderna is also testing a two-dose vaccine for young children across the country and in Louisiana.

Pfizer plans to seek full approval of the COVID-19 vaccine for people over the age of 16 and will apply for an emergency use authorization for children aged 2 to 11 by early fall, the company said. Leader said in a May earnings report.

Early results of the trial for young children may be available sometime this summer.

Oxner says he expects to enroll approximately 75 people in two locations, New Orleans and Shreveport, where the tests were conducted in Louisiana.

Parents and guardians interested in clinical trials can contact the health chain by email. [email protected]..