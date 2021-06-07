Oxner enrolls children under the age of 12 in the COVID-19 vaccine trial in Shreveport, New Orleans.Coronavirus

Oxner began enrolling children aged 5 to 11 years with Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine in New Orleans and Shreveport on Monday, expanding efforts to protect as many people as possible from the new coronavirus. Announced.
By 8 am Monday, the hospital chain said it had already accepted the first participants in an 18-month trial to test the efficacy of the double-dose vaccine in the prevention of COVID-19.
The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine has already been approved under emergency use regulations for people over the age of 12, and healthcare professionals say that the key to controlling a pandemic is for younger children. It states that it is a test of vaccination against. Children under the age of 12 receive smaller doses of the vaccine, just as other vaccines are reduced for children.
“Children are certainly different and need to be responsive to the vaccine,” said Dr. Julia Garcia Diaz, Head of Clinical Infectious Diseases Research at Oxner Health.
When 12-year-olds were granted the Pfizer vaccine in mid-May, there was hope that they might provide the boost needed in Louisiana.
Unlike previous vaccine trials, participants are 75% more likely to receive the actual vaccine instead of placebo. Children who receive a placebo will be able to receive the real vaccine after 6 months.
Preliminary data from a Pfizer study between the ages of 12 and 15 showed that the vaccine was 100% effective in preventing COVID-19 in 2,260 children who received the vaccine. This has been compared to about 95% of adults in previous studies.
In children, the side effects of injections are similar to those of other age groups, and some people experience fatigue, mild flu-like symptoms, and pain at the injection site.
Infants are much less likely to develop severe symptoms of COVID-19 than adults, but doctors in Louisiana said complications involving a rare and serious inflammatory disease known as multisystem inflammatory syndrome. We are still seeing examples of children who develop the disease. Although not well understood, MIS affects the heart and other important organs. It has proven deadly not only in Louisiana, but in other states as well.
Once a week, we will keep you informed of the progress of COVID-19 vaccination. Sign up today.
“Children are much less likely to get a serious illness, but it can happen,” said Dr. William Lennarz, Ochsner’s pediatric system chief. “As parents, we should all want to protect our children from this infection, just as we protect them from whooping cough, tetanus and polio.”
Approximately 300 children have died from COVID-19-related complications nationwide, eight of whom are in Louisiana, according to state and federal data.
Pfizer and BioNTech began testing vaccines in March for children aged 6 months to 11 years. With federal approval, expanding vaccination programs will be an important step in controlling a pandemic. Because children make up about one-third of the country’s population.
Moderna is also testing a two-dose vaccine for young children across the country and in Louisiana.
Pfizer plans to seek full approval of the COVID-19 vaccine for people over the age of 16 and will apply for an emergency use authorization for children aged 2 to 11 by early fall, the company said. Leader said in a May earnings report.
Early results of the trial for young children may be available sometime this summer.
Oxner says he expects to enroll approximately 75 people in two locations, New Orleans and Shreveport, where the tests were conducted in Louisiana.
Parents and guardians interested in clinical trials can contact the health chain by email. [email protected]..
The Louisiana Department of Health plans to release the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine to children aged 12 to 15 on Thursday.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit