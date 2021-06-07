How to safely reopen school in the fall

Masks, social distance, push-up tests: These unpleasant coronavirus control measures are not yet over for K-12 children who have returned to school after summer vacation.

It is unlikely that the COVID-19 vaccine will be available to children under the age of 12 before classes resume in the fall. However, a new study shows that when elementary school students wear masks and keep a certain distance from each other throughout the day, one infected child may, on average, be less likely to infect one other student. Turned out to be high. 30-day course.

However, if schools abolish masks, abandon efforts to reduce child-to-child mixing, and fail to detect and isolate potentially infected people, outbreaks can certainly occur. Modeling exercises show that there is.

However, these outbreaks do not always occur on a large scale, and local boards of education and mayors are forced to make difficult choices.

If you do not want to accept the infection of a relatively small number of students, take measures that may be unpopular, such as hybrid attendance / online learning, strict isolation measures for infected student classmates, and continued use of face covers. You should consider adopting it. ..

During 2,000 runs of model elementary school with a relaxed approach to masks, social distance, and isolation, one infected child is likely to spread the coronavirus to an average of 1.7 other children in 30 days. Was discovered by researchers.

This may sound like a strong reason to withdraw the most troublesome public health measures in primary school. However, it does not take into account the essential elements of randomness revealed by the model. There is an approximately 8% chance that more than 5 children will be infected with one infected student in 30 days.

This is still a small outbreak and the probability is relatively low. However, it can be very realistic for the families involved.

Also, in high schools returning to in-class instruction, the risk is even greater if measures are inadequate to reduce coronavirus infection. This is mainly because older adolescents are more likely to get sick from the coronavirus than younger children.

Students stay on campus five days a week to ease social distance and masking, so when one high school student sows seeds, another student, employee, or classmate can spend a month. 23 to 75 infections can spread to families. Weekly testing can reduce the number of downstream infections to five over the same period.

Importantly, this model does not consider the efficacy of vaccines between the ages of 12 and 17. The COVID-19 vaccine created by Pfizer and BioNTech Allowed to use December to 16 and 17 years old, and 12 to 15 years old From may..

New discoveries It was published Monday of Annals of Internal Medicine. They come from a detailed “agent-based” computer model in which virtual individuals within a group of students, school staff, and student families interact under defined rules that determine their behavior and infectivity. Was born.

Such a model captures the range of results that occur when diverse people interact under different rule sets. Therefore, it is especially useful for comparing the relative effectiveness of policy measures that change people’s interactions.

Researchers at the University of Maryland and Harvard School of Public Health have created a model of an elementary school with 638 children and 30 teachers and managers from 432 households, and face-to-face instruction under various engagement rules. Estimated how this is done.

High school has grown and students have become more complex. In this model, a total of 1,451 students from 1,223 families rotated eight classrooms daily. About 63 teachers taught these students and gathered in the staff room. In addition, another 60 school staff interacted with students both inside and outside the classroom.

Various classroom arrangements have been tried. All attend full-time face-to-face. Organize students into a “cohort” within the school. Cut class size in half (and double the number of teachers). Half of the students come to campus two days a week, the other half attend the other two days in person, and everyone works online three days a week.

Researchers have simulated these scenarios thousands of times in a variety of scenarios: positive with and without testing for asymptomatic infections with high, medium, and low “mitigation” measures. Different levels of isolation are provided for responding students and infected classmates.

The findings emphasize that the risks of returning students to campus are small, but the benefits are great. Dr. Ted Long, The Executive Director of COVID-19 Test & Trace Corps in New York City wrote: editorial It is an adjunct to the study.

“The evidence is now compelling. Our school is safely reopened,” said Long, who noted that about 40% of US school children have not been invited to classrooms since the pandemic closed schools across the country. I can do it.

“If schools can be reopened for face-to-face learning, they need to avoid the mental health and educational crisis in front of us,” he added.

This study was conducted with COVID-19 being the focus of concern among school-aged children.

new report According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, youth hospitalization rates for COVID-19 are nearly three times higher than those hospitalized for influenza during the typical influenza season. In addition, over 31% of adolescents aged 12 to 17 years who were hospitalized for COVID-19 this spring needed to be admitted to the intensive care unit, and nearly 5% needed a ventilator.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Warrensky Called a number of deep concern.

The report’s findings “strengthen the importance of ongoing COVID-19 precautions among young people, such as vaccination and wearing correct and consistent masks,” the authors write.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 illness and death have skyrocketed among Brazilian children and adolescents. Concerns raised The gamma variant, the first detected and now widespread version of the coronavirus in Brazil, indicates that it can have more serious effects on children than other strains.

Gamma variants account for 7% of coronavirus samples sequenced in the United States during the two weeks leading up to May 8, with higher infection rates and some ability to avoid the effects of COVID-19 treatment. It is related. ..