How many cups of coffee can I drink?Excessive intake of caffeine and sugar can have adverse health effects





Many jokes that it’s not safe to talk to someone before the first coffee in the morning. Coffee culture is particularly prevalent in the United States, and many Americans start the day with one or two (or three!) Just to start the engine. Most people have never wondered how coffee affects their health. According to, up to 400 milligrams of caffeine, or up to 4 cups of caffeine, is safe for most healthy adults. Mayo ClinicHowever, many people drink more during the day. Adverse effects of coffee habits Studies on the health effects of coffee have mixed pros and cons, but potential side effects of drinking too much cups, such as headaches, insomnia, tension, irritability, pollakiuria, fast heartbeat, and muscle tremors. Is well documented. Drinking coffee in the afternoon can especially disrupt your sleep patterns and affect your health. Chronic sleep deprivation It is associated with increased risk of high blood pressure, diabetes, obesity, depression, heart attack and stroke. Do you pour a ton of sugar or sweets into your daily Joe’s cup? Some studies have shown that regular coffee consumption actually reduces your risk of type 2 diabetes, but sugar Drinking coffee with a lot of food can lose your potential benefits and you can lose yourself. At risk Due to glycemic control problems and obesity. The effects of caffeine vary from person to person, and some are sensitive. A recent study published in Ophthalmology found that consuming large amounts of caffeine daily can triple the risk. Glaucoma For people who are genetically prone to high intraocular pressure. Is researcher We have discovered that caffeine increases intraocular pressure. It is an important risk factor for glaucoma, the leading cause of blindness in the United States. “We previously published a study suggesting that high caffeine intake increases the risk of high-tension open-angle glaucoma in people with a family history of illness.” Said Dr. Louis R. Pasquale, Vice-Chair of Ophthalmology Research at Mount Sinai Health System. “This study shows that the adverse effects of high caffeine intake and glaucoma are only apparent among those with the highest genetic risk score for elevated intraocular pressure. “ Dr. Anthony Kawaja, an associate professor of ophthalmology at University College London, said, “Glaucoma patients are often asked if they can protect their eyesight through lifestyle changes, but research has been relatively undeveloped so far. People with the highest genetic risk of glaucoma may benefit from reducing their caffeine intake. “ another Recent research We have found that caffeine does not improve cognitive function as much as previously thought. Simple attention tasks are easier, but they don’t improve the performance of more complex “maintaining placement” features, says researchers at Michigan State University. Safely switch back So what does this mean? You don’t always have to face early in the morning without increasing caffeine. However, if you are experiencing side effects or are concerned that your daily coffee intake contributes to other health problems, consult your doctor to reduce your coffee intake. Health experts recommend gradually reducing your caffeine intake and reducing it by one cup daily to reduce the likelihood of withdrawal symptoms. They say switching to decaffeinated coffee is also a good choice. If you’re worried about sugar intake, drink coffee without sweets or Healthier optionsLike just a little cinnamon or cocoa.

