Recent Increase in Teenage Inpatients Related to COVID-19-Consumer Health News





Monday, June 7, 2021 (HealthDay News)-A study published in an early release on June 4, 2021 shows that the hospitalization rate for adolescents associated with COVID-19 has recently increased, with a significant proportion of hospitalized patients. I was admitted to the intensive care unit.Problems with the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Weekly morbidity and mortality reports.. Dr. Fiona P. Havers and colleagues on the CDC COVID-19 response team described the epidemiology of COVID-19-related hospitalization in young people and adolescent hospitalization related to respiratory viruses that can be prevented with other vaccines. Compare with. Demographic characteristics of adolescents aged 12 to 17 years admitted between January 1, 2021 and March 31, 2021, March 1, 2020 to April 24, 2021 COVID-19-related admissions, including admission rates up to, were investigated. Researchers found that between January 1st and March 31st, 2021, 31.4% of 204 adolescents most likely hospitalized primarily for COVID-19 were admitted to the intensive care unit, 4.9%. Discovered that he needed an invasive ventilator. No associated deaths were observed. Weekly hospitalization rates for adolescents peaked at 2.1 per 100,000 in early January 2021, dropped to 0.6 in mid-March, and rose to 1.3 in April. From October 1, 2020 to April 24, 2021, the cumulative hospitalization rate associated with COVID-19 was 2.5 to 3.0 times higher than the influenza-related hospitalization rate for the last three influenza seasons. “Expansion of COVID-19 vaccination among young people is associated with COVID-19 in this age group, with particular attention to racial and ethnic minority groups that are overly affected by serious COVID-19. It is expected to reduce the prevalence of illness, “the author writes. “We are deeply concerned about the number of adolescents in the hospital and need treatment in the intensive care unit or ventilator,” said Rochelle P. Walensky, director of the CDC, in a statement. “I’m sad to see the numbers,” he said. “Most of this suffering can be prevented … Vaccination is the way out of this pandemic. CDC data show that this pandemic is over in this country. Promising signs of approaching continue to be seen, but we all have to do our part, get vaccinated and cross the finish line. “ The two authors have revealed financial ties to the biopharmacy industry, including companies that manufacture the COVID-19 vaccine. One author received funding to conduct a clinical trial of the COVID-19 vaccine. Abstract / Full text

