Pandemic opens up the future of medical care

“he [Scott Morrison] One morning I talked for 20 minutes. We talked about its history and COAG (Australian Government Council) earlier that morning, but then faced a really difficult moment when he stopped COAG. “

Morrison persuaded state and territory leaders about the dangers of collapse and the need for unity, and a national cabinet was born.

It wasn’t always clean, but despite public political differences, at last week’s full show Victoria went into lockdown – A unified approach to the pandemic has so far been a secret source that has fueled Australia’s acclaimed response to the pandemic.

In the United States, despite the availability of resources and sophisticated technology, COVID-19 has exploded nationwide due to the disparate response of the government last year.

“Australia’s results weren’t a coincidence,” says Hunt.

After the first case of active COVID-19 was identified, the Australian Health Sector Emergency Response Plan for the new coronavirus (COVID-19) was developed and activated by Morrison in mid-February 2020.

“This was the most well-planned program I’ve ever been involved with, but it happened at the most uncertain times,” Hunt said.

“We actually add these to the National Security Commission, the Cabinet’s ERC (Expenditure Review Board) and, of course, the AHPPC (Australian Chief Health Protection Commission), throughout the program that begins with the creation of the National Cabinet I actually used the institution. “

By welcoming Professor Brendan Murphy, then Chief Medical Officer, as a regular attendee of the National Cabinet, a health-led response was guaranteed.

The institution starts up

Many of these institutions were “already very powerful, but what we’ve always done is adaptation and evolution,” Hunt said, saying that viruses have evolved and need to remain flexible. T.

There was an early call from the Australian Medical Association for an American Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to put together a pandemic response.

Hunt points out that there are CDCs in the United States and Europe, but points out one important indicator as evidence that Australia is showing better results.

“At this time, no Australian has died of COVID this year in Australia.

“That’s a really simple point-someone can die every day now-but as I’m talking, no Australian has died of COVID this year in Australia. A very simple point. But if you look at the purpose, it shows where we are. “

There was a 10-year plan to deploy telemedicine. I summarized it in 10 days. — — Greg Hunt, Minister of Health

Hunt also points out that as an important part of the strategy, he has set up a national accident center in the Commonwealth Department of Health to coordinate all these tasks.

The center now has the permanent ability to detect and respond to future health urgent requirements based on what it has learned from the 2019-20 wildfire and the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the pinnacle of federal response is AHPPC, which is made up of chief health officers across the country and is chaired by Federal Chief Health Officer Paul Kelly.

Below that, the Australian Infectious Diseases Network and the Public Health Institute Network provide key evidence-based advice and strategic policy decisions that guide Australia’s response.

“Looking at the Australian results, I have to say that the essential structure worked well,” Hunt said.

“Many institutions are very powerful, but what we have always done is adapt and evolve.”

Characterized by the willingness to embrace new ideas and adapt to the situation, Hunt states that he has made the necessary quick decisions possible.

“Even if we had to meet every day, PM was very much using the cabinet process for controversial discussions and presentations.

“Then, quick decisions were made, such as closing borders and setting up jobkeepers,” Hunt said.

What these early actions meant Australia started in a much stronger position than many other countries.

Telemedicine revolution

“What we have learned is that we can make quick decisions and get things done very quickly,” Hunt said.

“An example is telemedicine. We had a plan to deploy it over 10 years. We summarized it in 10 days.

“It works and is built into Australia’s medical system. This is probably the biggest change for Medicare since it was born.

“We have made a leap forward in telemedicine for 10 years, and it puts us in a stronger position.

“What I’ve learned is that with motivation and motivation, you can make major structural changes quickly. You still have to be careful, but it can take years.”

Hunt said telemedicine maturity is one of the key trends over the next decade and agrees to open the door to greater change, offering real options for so-called “home hospital” services. Stated.

Instead of using a large public acute care hospital, state-of-the-art technology allows some patients to be monitored 24 hours a day, 365 days a year from home.

“Telemedicine affects the provision of general health care, especially in rural and remote areas. Home hospitals are likely.

“The first two areas were mental health and orthopedics, the two areas we identified as the most promising.”

Public health data

According to Hunt, public health data has been dramatically improved by the pandemic and will continue to be a major healthcare trend for the next decade, Hunt said.

Improved rapid inspection is central to Australia’s response to pandemic contact tracking.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Australia has conducted more than 17 million COVID-19 tests, of which 7.6 million have been funded through Medicare at a cost of $ 617 million.

Commonwealth has also invested heavily in state and territory inspection efforts, covering 50% of the cost of public health inspection facilities.

“What has evolved is a contact tracking system,” says Hunt.

“New South Wales was the strongest lead to the pandemic, but everyone has improved. New South Wales is still the gold standard, but Victoria is much better.

“Data enables us to track QR code sign-in, cross-border information sharing, and flight manifests.

“This allows for a quick response. All of this happens at the same time and is essential for a quick response,” says Hunt.

The rapid increase in maturity of data due to COVID-19 may also support the more aggressive use of population-level data to identify trends and build preventative interventions. there is.

Rapid genomic sequencing is essential for contact tracking, allowing epidemiologists to quickly find associations and track so-called mystery cases.

Hunt sees the use of genomic sequencing as a key feature of another major trend he considers to have a significant impact on future medicine, precision medicine.

“This is from the perspective of both cancer sequencing and other diagnostic treatments,” says Hunt.

Precision medicine is not a one-size-fits-all approach, but takes into account individual genes, the environment, and lifestyle, allowing doctors to more accurately predict which treatments and preventions will work for a particular disease. ..

Precision medicine has already controlled many rare cancers by applying so-called molecular medicine and using advanced therapies tailored to the individual’s DNA.

Some believe that this radical new approach will allow everyone except the elderly to tame cancer by the middle of this century.