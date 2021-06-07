Michigan confirms first human case of orthohantavirus – NBC Chicago





The Michigan Department of Health announced on Monday that it had confirmed the first case of the synnomble orthohantavirus in Michigan. According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, a woman in Washtenaw County was recently hospitalized for a serious lung disease caused by a hunter virus, and she was “exposed while cleaning an unoccupied house with signs of active rodent invasion. It is likely that it was done. “ Hantavirus infections associated with contact with infected rodents have caused Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome (HPS) in the United States since 1993. According to the Ministry of Health, most cases of HPS are adults and are usually identified in spring and summer. In the United States, no human-to-human transmission cases of hantavirus have been recorded. “HPS is caused by several strains of hantavirus and can occur 1-5 weeks after a person is exposed to fresh urine, feces, and saliva from infected rodents, although rare. It’s a severe and sometimes fatal respiratory illness, “said Dr. Johnny Cardan. In a statement, MDHHS Chief Medical Officer and Chief Health Officer.” Contact with rodents carrying the hantavirus. Anyone who is at risk for HPS and has a suspected hantavirus case should contact the local health department to report the case and discuss confirmatory test options. “ According to the Department of Health, symptoms of HPS with a 40% mortality rate initially include gastrointestinal symptoms such as fever, chills, body pain, headache, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and abdominal pain. Symptoms can progress to coughing and shortness of breath. “People are infected by disturbing and inhaling freshly dried substances contaminated with rodent excrement, invading crevices in the skin and mucous membranes, and ingesting contaminated food and water. “I will,” the Ministry of Health said in a statement. Orthohantavirus can also be transmitted from rodent bites, according to the Ministry of Health, “at the highest risk of exposure when entering or cleaning a rodent-infected building.” I will. “By taking precautions and paying attention to their potential, we can prevent and mitigate the risk of orthohantavirus infection,” said Dr. Juan Luis Marquez, director of health care at Washtonau County Health Department. I am. “When cleaning an area that is invaded by rodents, use rubber, latex, vinyl, or nitrile gloves, ventilate for at least 30 minutes before work, and use a disinfectant or chlorine solution before cleaning the area. Please get it completely wet. “ Several orthohantaviruses that can infect humans have been identified in the United States, each of which is a major host of rodents. “The most important huntervirus in the United States that causes HPS is the white-footed mouse and the Sin Nombre virus spread by the white-footed mouse.”

