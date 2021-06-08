UAB Doctor Discusses Latest Vaccination Rates





Dothan, Alabama (WTVY)-Alabama’s vaccination rate was 15,000 to 17,000 per day in April, compared to 15,000 to 17,000 vaccinations per day in April, according to UAB professor in the UAB Infectious Diseases Division. It is one of the lowest in the country, with less than 1,000 times per day. Illness, Dr. Mike Saag. Dr. Sarg said the majority of the people they see in hospitals and clinics are unvaccinated and have been infected with the virus in the community, including between children and adults. “Many of our adult cases come from home transmissions where children pick them up at school and other activities and take them home,” said Dr. Saag. The virus then spreads to adults in the home who are considered more vulnerable to the virus. “My child had a mild or mild illness, but my parents had a serious illness, some needing hospitalization and some died, so I want to vaccinate young people,” Saag said. The doctor said. According to the CDC, the number of adolescent hospitalizations between the ages of 12 and 17 is increasing. “The overall number of cases is increasing among young people because of the involvement and activity that the virus prefers and the spread of the infection,” says Dr. Saag. Percentage of Adolescent hospitalization It jumped from 0.6 per 100,000 people in March to 1.3 in April. “Part of the reason is that variants of the virus can be a bit more aggressive not only in transmitting but also in causing disease,” said Dr. Saag. Almost one-third of inpatients required admission to the intensive care unit, and 5% required an invasive ventilator. There were no deaths. The age group with the lowest interest in vaccines continues to be between the ages of 20 and 45. “Probably because they feel they aren’t at risk of getting sick, probably because they think we’ve overcome this problem,” said Dr. Saag. “Perhaps they misunderstand the CDC’s guidance that vaccinated people take off their masks. According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, Alabama is one of five states in the country that does not require parental consent to obtain the vaccine. Other states were South Carolina, Washington DC, Rhode Island, and Oregon. Only 36.1% of Alabama’s population has been vaccinated at least once. It is the second and last in the country after Mississippi. According to the Mayo Clinic. “We all want to get back to normal,” said Dr. Saag. “Vaccines are a surefire ticket to get there. You need to be vaccinated and work hard to protect yourself, your family and your community.” Copyright 2021 Wai Wai. all rights reserved. subscribe News 4 newsletter You can receive the latest local news and weather forecast by email every morning.Download instant notifications about the top stories in News 4 Mobile app..

