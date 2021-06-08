Oxner begins vaccine trials in children ages 5-11





Ochsner Health began testing the safety of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine in infants on Monday. The new clinical trial will first focus on children between the ages of 5 and 11. Julia Garcia-Diaz, head of clinical research for infectious diseases at Ochsner, said the trial will eventually be expanded to include 6-month-old children. “Hopefully, we can alleviate their anxiety early and educate them about clinical trials and vaccines in general.” Garcia-Diaz told WDSU that participants would be vaccinated twice at 3-week intervals, similar to adults. However, she said the amount of vaccine each time would be lower. “Children’s clinical trials began a few weeks ago, and there were about four facilities in the country, what was called the first phase,” said Garcia Diaz. “They considered multiple doses, and from that data, what we got from patients aged 5 to 11 years is how this dose occurred.” I started arriving at the Oxford Campus on the Jefferson Highway at 8am on Monday for my family to attend. WDSU spoke with Adam Bright, who has two sons in attendance. “I want to do my part to get as many people as possible vaccinated,” said Adam Bright. “The concerns I might have had, after going through the consent process, I was relieved.” Tucker Bright is 5 years old and his younger brother Russell is 7 years old. “That’s why I’ve been trying to do all this, so I can meet more friends,” said Russell Bright. “They vaccinated me so that I could meet more.” I hope you will receive it. “ The pair received their first dose on Monday, but it will take several months before they can tell if they have been vaccinated or placedbo. Participants will be monitored for 18 months as part of a clinical trial. Pfizer is the only vaccine approved for children over the age of 12.

