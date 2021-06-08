The FDA approves a drug for Alzheimer’s disease that can delay the disease, but experts disagree

Washington-On Monday, government health officials approved the first new drug for Alzheimer’s disease for the first time in about 20 years.

The Food and Drug Administration has approved Biogen’s drug based on research results that show that it seems “reasonable” to benefit patients with Alzheimer’s disease. This is the only treatment that US regulators have said is likely to treat the underlying illness rather than managing symptoms such as anxiety and insomnia.

This decision can affect millions of Americans and their families and is certain to cause disagreements among doctors, medical researchers, and patient groups. It also has a wide range of implications for the criteria used to evaluate therapies, including those that show only gradual benefits.

A new drug co-developed by Biogen with Eisai in Japan did not reverse mental weakness, but only delayed it in one study. The drug aducanumab is marketed as Aduhelm and given as an IV infusion every four weeks. ..

FDA adviser Dr. Caleb Alexander recommended opposition to the drug’s approval, but he said he was “surprised and disappointed” with the decision.

“The FDA is respected for its strong evidence-based regulatory standards. In this case, I think they gave the product a pass,” said a medical researcher at Johns Hopkins University. One Alexander said.

The FDA’s top drug regulators acknowledge that “residual uncertainty” surrounds drugs, but Aduhelm’s ability to reduce harmful plaque clumps in the brain helps delay dementia. Is expected.

“The data confirm that patients and caregivers can choose to use the drug,” Dr. Patrizia Cavazzoni told reporters. She said the FDA carefully considered the views of people living with “catastrophic and debilitating deadly illnesses.”

Under the conditions of so-called accelerated approval, the FDA requires Biogen to carry out follow-up studies to confirm benefits to patients. If the study shows no efficacy, the FDA may withdraw the drug from the market, but the FDA rarely does.

Biogen said the drug usually costs about $ 56,000 a year and will not increase for four years. Most patients don’t pay that much, thanks to insurance and other discounts. The company said it aims to complete the FDA-mandated follow-up exams by 2030.

Following the news, Biogen’s share price rose 38% on Monday, and analysts predict future sales of billions of dollars.The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said 2 We plan to ship millions of shipments within a week.

A non-profit clinical economics institute that studies the value of medicines said that dementia needs to be completely stopped in order for Biogen’s medicines to justify the $ 56,000 price tag per year.

About 6 million people in the United States and around the world have Alzheimer’s disease. Alzheimer’s disease gradually attacks areas of the brain that are needed for memory, reasoning, communication, and basic day-to-day operations. In the final stages of illness, suffering people lose the ability to swallow. The global burden of the disease, the most common cause of dementia, is expected to increase as millions of baby boomers move into their 60s and 70s.

Aducanumab (pronounced “add-yoo-CAN-yoo-mab”) helps remove a protein called beta-amyloid from the brain. Other drugs did that, but there was no difference in the ability of the patient to think, care for himself, or live independently.

The pharmaceutical pipeline in the pharmaceutical industry has failed to treat Alzheimer’s disease for years. The FDA’s approval on Monday is likely to bring back investment in treatments that pharmaceutical companies have previously shelved.

New drugs are made from living cells and given by intravenous drip in clinics and hospitals.

Researchers do not fully understand the cause of Alzheimer’s disease, but it is widely accepted that aducanumab targets only one of the causes of plaque in the brain. Evidence suggests that family history, education, and chronic illnesses such as diabetes and heart disease may all be involved.

“This is a sign of hope, but not the final answer,” said Dr. Richard Hawes of the National Institute on Aging. “Amyloid is important, but not the only factor.”

Patients taking aducanumab had a 22% slower decline in thinking ability than patients taking placebo.

However, it meant a difference of only 0.39 in the 18-point score for cognitive and functional abilities. And it is unclear how such metrics are transformed into practical benefits such as greater independence and the ability to remember important details.

The FDA’s review of this drug has sparked a long-standing debate about the criteria used to evaluate treatments for difficult-to-treat conditions. On the one hand, a group of people with Alzheimer’s disease and their families say that any new treatment — even the slightest benefit — is worthy of approval. However, many experts say that approval of this drug is dangerous. It sets a clear precedent and warns that it may open the door to the treatment of suspicious interests.

Approval was given despite a rigorous November evaluation by an external committee of FDA neurological experts. The group voted “no” to a series of questions about whether the drug was effective with reanalytical data from a single study submitted by Biogen.

Biogen discontinued two studies in 2019, as disappointing results suggested that aducanumab failed to meet its goal of delaying mental and functional decline in patients with Alzheimer’s disease.

A few months later, the company reversed its policy and announced that a new analysis in a study showed that the drug was effective at higher doses and that the FDA advised that it needed to be reviewed. Scientists said the initial failure of the drug was due to some patients who did not receive high enough doses to delay the disease.

However, dose changes and post-company analysis have made it difficult to interpret the results and have created skepticism among many experts, including members of the FDA committee.

The FDA does not have to follow the advice of outside panelists and has previously ignored their views in making similar high-profile drug decisions.

According to Biogen, about 900 healthcare facilities in the United States are ready to start prescribing the drug, with more to be planned in the coming months. However, important practical issues still remain. How does the doctor decide to discontinue the drug? Does this drug benefit patients with more advanced dementia?

With FDA approval, aducanumab will almost certainly be covered by most insurers, including Medicare, a government plan for the elderly that covers more than 60 million people.

Insurers may try to control drug costs by requiring strict conditions, including brain scans to identify plaque.

Additional scans are needed to monitor for potential side effects. The drug warns of temporary swelling of the brain that can cause headaches, confusion and dizziness. Other side effects included allergic reactions, diarrhea, and disorientation.

Biogen studied the drug in patients with mild dementia or early-stage Alzheimer’s disease, but the FDA label approved the drug for all patients with Alzheimer’s disease.

“The FDA empowers physicians to make diagnostic decisions,” Biogen CEO Michel Vounatsos said in an interview.

For patients already enrolled in the Biogen trial, Monday’s announcement means they can continue to take medications that many believe have helped.

Philip Lynn, 63, was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in the spring of 2017 due to conversational and memory problems, including forgetting her recent vacation to Hawaii.

Her husband, Kurt Lewinkel, says phosphorus’s cognitive abilities have been stable since he started using Biogen’s medications more than three years ago. And while his performance on short-term memory tests actually improved, the couple admits that most patients are unlikely to get similar results.

“But I think hope is good for people who have little or no effect,” Lewinkel said. “I don’t think there is any wrong hope.”

AP writers Lauran Neergaard and Tom Murphy contributed to this report.

The Associated Press’s Department of Health Sciences is supported by the Department of Science Education at the Howard Hughes Medical Institute. AP is solely responsible for all content.

