Professor: T & T Dominant Brazilian Variants | Local News

Covid-19 P1 (Brazilian variant) is more infectious than the “parent” virus and has been rapidly expanding since it was first detected in April 2021 and is the predominant strain in Trinidad and Tobago. Something is “almost certain”.

Christine Carrington, a professor of molecular genetics and virology at the University of the West Indies (UWI), said yesterday that the sampling methods used until recently to sequence the presence of Covid-19 directly contribute to variant dominance. He said he couldn’t speak. Testing from the beginning of May 2021 suggested that it was taken over.

However, Carrington said the method sent a “blind” sample to the UWI that did not provide details about the source of the swabs, resulting in a variant of common concern for Covid-19-related deaths in the region. Could not provide data on how many people were.

At a virtual press conference at the Ministry of Health, Carrington said 38% of the 521 samples received for genomic sequencing since December 2020 featured Brazilian variants. However, in testing from May 11, P1 “occupies 90% of the sequence,” Carrington said.

She explained that genome sequencing is more complex than the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test.

This method reveals the detailed structure of the viral genetic material and “is the only way to detect and fully characterize new mutants and clearly link them to existing mutants,” Carrington said. ..

UWI is conducting these exercises on behalf of the ministry, and Carrington has stated that the variants previously detected by T & T are the British (Alpha) variant and P1.

However, she noted that until recently all samples were not random and some may have been part of a cluster in which the variant resided. She said the sample “cannot be extrapolated directly into the population from now on because not everything is random.”

Therefore, we couldn’t conclude that it was the dominant stock based on this method, but “I’m pretty confident that it has expanded and is now the dominant stock,” Carrington said.

Thousands of mutations

Common events

Dr. Roshan Paraslam, Chief Medical Officer (CMO), later told T & T that “it appears to have replaced the variant of concern as a major circulating strain.”

Carrington said that when the virus is introduced and the infection spreads, it is “standard” that thousands of mutations occur, some strains are rapidly extinct, and others are becoming dominant. This is not unexpected, she said, and this pattern can be seen in other countries as well.

In response to a media question, she confirmed that if anyone in the cluster was infected with the P1 variant, the entire cluster was likely to be infected as well.

This is why random testing provided a more accurate view of the widespread presence of variants, even though variants are recognized as part of T & T’s community spread.

If UWI receives 10 samples from a cluster and 9 of them are P1-positive, it is not a variant because 90% of T & T infections originate from the same cluster.

“Not all sequenced samples were randomly selected, so the proportions of the different strains shown do not necessarily represent the general population,” Carrington said.

However, detection of P1 variants is steadily increasing “weekly”, especially during the 14th to 19th weeks of epidemiology, she revealed.

“I can’t answer that,” Carrington said of the correlation between P1 variants and increased mortality in the region.

Vaccine against death

Originally detected in Brazil, this variant has been shown to be more aggressive in its ability to spread, but is resistant to the Covid-19 vaccine currently used in global vaccination programs. That is not shown.

This includes T & Ts using the Sinopharm and Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines.

Carrington said these vaccines should prove effective in preventing serious illness and death, adding that infection is not the same as “illness.”

The professor vaccinated the public and called on them to “give them a chance to fight.”

According to Carrington, there have been lower mortality and hospitalization rates for older people around Brazil who were using China National’s vaccine.

She said China’s second vaccine, Sinovac, following Sinopharm approved by the World Health Organization (WHO), provided the same method of inoculation through all inactivated viruses.

Carrington addressed public talk about the Seychelles case, where Sinopharm and AstraZeneca were used, but there were reports of increased infection.

However, not all infected people became ill, and 80% of Seychelles inpatients were unvaccinated, but those who were vaccinated had “zero deaths.”

“For testing, different vaccine manufacturers have given different endpoints,” Paraslam said.

However, he said, “What Sinopharm would have used was protection from serious illness and death, with a rate of 78.1%. Therefore, 78.1% of people taking Sinopharm have full protection. can be obtained.”