Tick ​​with Lyme disease near a beach in California





California — A new study found that mites carrying Lyme disease are more prevalent on California beaches than researchers ever thought.

the study Published in April after a four-year survey in the Bay Area. “This shouldn’t prevent you from going out to the beautiful Bay Area,” Dan Sarkeld, a research ecologist at Colorado State University, who is the lead author of the study, told the San Francisco Chronicle. One thing to keep in mind from here is that there are mites. Check them out when you go hiking or spend the day outside on the beach. If possible, wear insect repellents. “

Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle: Lyme disease-carrying mites breed on the California coast, findings Troublesome and blood-sucking spiders usually thrive in the state’s tall grass and moist oak forests, but studies have shown that other habitats, such as coastal areas, have “surprising diversity of tick-borne pathogens.” It may be inhabited. “

Salkeld worked with fellow researchers to collect about 3,000 Western black-footed mites. Not all ticks carry Lyme disease, but they usually infect this bacterium by chewing on other animals, such as the Eastern Gray Squirrel.

The discovery of mites that carry these diseases was puzzling to biologists because it is unclear exactly which animals are spreading the disease in coastal areas. Western black-footed mites were found in the counties of Mendocino, Sonoma, Napa, Marin, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, and Monterey.

Much of the research was done in the Bay Area, but researchers say Hotspots for these mites The Los Angeles Times reported that it is located in Malibu, Manhattan Beach, and Newport Beach. Researchers assert that you don’t have to panic, but it’s always a good idea to wear it to prevent bites. Tick ​​repellent Go back indoors outdoors to check for mites. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that approximately 476,000 people are infected with Lyme disease each year. The disease is much more common on the East Coast. Early symptoms include rash, fever, chills, muscle aches, arthralgias, and swollen lymph nodes. After returning from a day on a hike or beach, health officials urge residents to check for mites. Small arachnids like to dig holes in their pet’s fur, so check for pet mites before returning home. If you find something that’s already on your skin, don’t panic. According to the CDC, here’s how to remove ticks: Use fine-tipped tweezers to grab the tick as close to the surface of the skin as possible. Pull up with stable and uniform pressure. Do not twist or twist the ticks. This can cause the mouth to break and remain on the skin. In that case, remove the mouth part with tweezers. If you cannot easily remove your mouth with clean tweezers, leave it to heal your skin. After removing the mites, wipe the affected area and hands thoroughly with rubbing alcohol or soap and water. Do not crush the ticks with your fingers. Live mites are disposed of by placing them in alcohol, in a closed bag / container, wrapping them tightly with tape, or flushing them down the toilet. You can find more information about Lyme disease Here..

