Pittsburgh doctor excited about the “life-changing” potential of a new drug for Alzheimer’s disease





Approximately 300,000 Pennsylvania advocates with Alzheimer’s disease are controversial new drugs that may prove “life-changing” to those who show early signs of memory loss Celebrated federal approval on Monday. There is ongoing debate about how well new treatments work, Biogen approved by the Food and Drug Administration AportanumabIt aims to prevent or slow the progression of Alzheimer’s disease and its cognitive effects by targeting harmful masses of proteins called beta-amyloid in the brain. “It’s a new day for millions of Americans,” said Clay Jacobs, executive director of the Greater Pennsylvania branch of the Alzheimer’s Association, which has offices on the south side of Pittsburgh. “It’s important, it’s not a cure. But it’s an important advance in science. ” If it works as intended, this new drug will be a major milestone-the first such new drug available in the United States that can slow the progression or prevent the onset of Alzheimer’s disease. It is a cure. Exacerbating symptoms. Experts and doctors in the region want to work with Biogen and insurance regulators to make the drug available to the general public, but how long will it take to reach the market? It is not yet clear how much it will cost. .. Dr. Eric Wiseman, director of the Memory Disorders Clinic at the Allegheny Health Network Neuroscience Institute, said: “I didn’t know what the FDA would decide, but we were working very hard on this.” Pros and cons of drug efficacy However, there continues to be controversy among the medical community and independent professionals about how effective the newly approved drugs are. The Peripheral and Central Nervous System Drug Advisory Board voted against the FDA’s approval. Dr. Stephen Dekoski, Deputy Director of the McKnight Brain Institute at the University of Florida, said: He previously spent 18 years at the University of Pittsburgh, director of the Department of Neurology, and former director of the Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center in Pitt. “They all know that it is very necessary and there is a huge demand from the community. “This isn’t exactly a fight, but there is a substantial disagreement about what this drug does, how effective it is, and whether it’s worth it.” Biogen’s aducanumab study safety, A drug monitoring committee that investigates risks and benefits. “And there are good reasons for people to have both feelings.” The FDA plans to continue to monitor the efficacy and efficacy of the drug through Phase 4 trials or post-marketing surveillance. “We recognize that it can work differently for everyone who takes it, and it complements comprehensive care, especially for those with mild cognitive impairment and early-stage Alzheimer’s disease. We are aware of the idea that it is not a substitute for care, “said Jacobs. “For those who can benefit from it, it can potentially change their lives.”

Natasha Lindstrom is a staff writer for Tribune-Review.







