Pregnant women should be vaccinated against Covid-19, according to experts







Infectious disease specialists and gynecologists said on Monday that about 8% of women infected with Covid-19 during pregnancy died from complications of viral infections, hesitating to women, especially pregnant women. Encouraged to vaccinate as soon as possible without or fear of adverse effects. Although accurate information on the mortality rate of pregnant women infected with Covid-19 is not yet available, a limited scale study shows that the mortality rate of pregnant women due to Covid-19 complications is 8%. Therefore, instead of believing in rumors, they advised that the Covid-19 vaccine should be given preferentially to women and that it does not adversely affect the foetation while the antibody is transmitted through the body’s milk. Children of mothers raising children. They spoke on Monday in an awareness program entitled “Covid-19 Vaccination During Pregnancy-Should I Do It?” Hosted by the Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS). Experts include Professor Asma Naseem of Infectious Diseases at the Sind Urology Institute, Professor Nazli Hussain of the Karachi Gynecology Ward, and Professor Sara Qazi, Director of the Expert Development Center. According to experts, a woman’s immune system is weakened during pregnancy, which can lead to a variety of illnesses such as pneumonia and the flu. Prior to the pandemic, pregnant women were given influenza and other vaccines and were considered safe for both mothers and children. Professor Asma Naseem said that the coronavirus causes many problems in pregnant women in Pakistan. She said vaccination is essential because women are at various risks during pregnancy. All vaccines available in Pakistan are approved by the World Health Organization. She also emphasized the positive effects and effectiveness of the method of making all vaccines available in Pakistan, stating that RNA vaccines were not made in the pre-Covid world. “The RNA vaccine was first developed. Researchers at the time of Ebola concluded that an RNA vaccine could be developed. It takes a long experiment to make a vaccine from an inactivated virus,” she said. Added. She said she needed to administer the Covid vaccine without paying attention to rumors. The World Health Organization has also announced the efficacy rates of all vaccines. “Most vaccines are more than 50% effective, and if the vaccine is 50% effective, Covid provides at least 50% protection. In such cases, pregnant women are already at risk. If so, you shouldn’t take any more risks, “says Professor Naseem. Although accurate statistics are not available in Pakistan, Iranian studies on this topic show that women in Covid have a higher rate of preterm birth, stillbirth, and caesarean section. According to data collected on a limited scale in Pakistan, the mortality rate from Covid complications in women affected during childbirth is 8%, so prioritized vaccination is needed to prevent it. She said doctors in the gynecological ward are at greatest risk to patients because they have little time to wait for PCR reports. Doctors must perform their duties immediately. Even if you are vaccinated, you need to be careful, and protective clothing and precautions are essential. Professor Sarah Qazi said the purpose of this program is to raise awareness of the safety of people’s lives.







..





