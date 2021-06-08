Health
FDA Approves Common Diabetes Treatment for Weight Loss
- The FDA has approved the use of Wegovy, a high dose of the diabetes drug semaglutide, as a weight control drug for obese patients.
- In clinical trials, non-diabetic participants took Wegovy and lost an average of 12.4% from their initial weight.
- This drug is a synthetic version of gastrointestinal hormones that suppress hunger and appetite.
Diabetes treatments have also been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to be used as weight loss drugs in obese patients.
The drug Wegovy is a high dose of the diabetes drug semaglutide manufactured by Novo Nordisk.
This is the first chronic weight management drug approved by the FDA since 2014.
Wegovy, given as a weekly injection, is indicated for people with a body mass index (BMI) of 27 kg / m2 or higher and at least one weight-related condition such as high blood pressure or high cholesterol. .. This drug is also applied to people with a BMI of 30 kg / m2 or higher.
In the United States, about one in three adults, or more than 100 million, is obese. Treating obesity can improve blood pressure, blood sugar, and cholesterol levels.
“Today’s approval provides obese or overweight adults with beneficial new treatment options to incorporate into weight management programs,” said the study.
Wegovy is a synthetic version of the glucagon-like peptide-1 intestinal hormone that affects the parts of the brain that control hunger and appetite.
It is injected subcutaneously once a week.
“It delays the emptying of the stomach. It acts on the brain, especially at the level of the hypothalamus, to promote satiety. Dr. Alime Kanji, Board Certified Endocrinologist and Obesity Medical Physician Etos Endocrinology In Houston.
In a clinical trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of Wegovy for weight loss, non-diabetic participants who took Wegovy lost an average of 12.4% of their initial body weight compared to those who took placebo.
In a clinical trial conducted in patients with type 2 diabetes, those who took Wegovy lost 6.2% of their body weight compared to those who took placebo.
People who took Wegovy lost weight steadily for 16 months before reaching a plateau.
Gastrointestinal problems-diarrhea, vomiting, constipation, abdominal pain, dyspepsia, flatulence-were commonly reported side effects. These side effects usually resolved spontaneously, but 5% of participants had theirs. I stopped taking the medicine because of this.
Other participants reported headaches, fatigue and dizziness.
“Patients with obesity and type 2 diabetes are likely to enjoy two benefits: improved glycemic control and weight loss.”
According to Kanji, the data is based on Wegovy’s safety profile. Old weight loss drug..
According to the FDA, Wegovy should not be used with other medications used to lose weight or with medications that contain semaglutide.
Wegovy is also at potential risk for C-cell tumors of the thyroid gland and should not be given to anyone with a personal or family history of medullary thyroid cancer and multiple endocrine neoplasia syndrome type 2 (MEN 2).
This drug has not been studied in people with a history of pancreatitis.
The drug was first approved for type 2 diabetes in 2017 at a dose of 1 mg.
Kanji plans to add Wegovy as a treatment option for certain obese patients, especially those with type 2 diabetes.
price It is expected to be priced similar to Saxenda, which costs $ 1,349 a month without insurance.
“As is often the case, costs and health insurance coverage are limiting factors,” Kanji said.
The Food and Drug Administration has approved the use of the diabetes drug semaglutide as a weight loss drug for obese patients. This drug is a synthetic version of gastrointestinal hormones that suppress hunger and appetite. In clinical trials, participants who took the drug lost about 12% of their body weight compared to those who took placebo. This is the first drug approved by the FDA for weight loss since 2014.
..
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]