FDA Approves Common Diabetes Treatment for Weight Loss

Wegovy is a synthetic version of a gastrointestinal hormone that suppresses hunger and appetite and is the first drug approved by the FDA for weight loss since 2014.Getty Images The FDA has approved the use of Wegovy, a high dose of the diabetes drug semaglutide, as a weight control drug for obese patients.

In clinical trials, non-diabetic participants took Wegovy and lost an average of 12.4% from their initial weight.

This drug is a synthetic version of gastrointestinal hormones that suppress hunger and appetite. Diabetes treatments have also been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to be used as weight loss drugs in obese patients. The drug Wegovy is a high dose of the diabetes drug semaglutide manufactured by Novo Nordisk. This is the first chronic weight management drug approved by the FDA since 2014. Wegovy, given as a weekly injection, is indicated for people with a body mass index (BMI) of 27 kg / m2 or higher and at least one weight-related condition such as high blood pressure or high cholesterol. .. This drug is also applied to people with a BMI of 30 kg / m2 or higher. In the United States, about one in three adults, or more than 100 million, is obese. Treating obesity can improve blood pressure, blood sugar, and cholesterol levels. “Today’s approval provides obese or overweight adults with beneficial new treatment options to incorporate into weight management programs,” said the study. statement ..

Wegovy is a synthetic version of the glucagon-like peptide-1 intestinal hormone that affects the parts of the brain that control hunger and appetite. It is injected subcutaneously once a week. “It delays the emptying of the stomach. It acts on the brain, especially at the level of the hypothalamus, to promote satiety. Dr. Alime Kanji, Board Certified Endocrinologist and Obesity Medical Physician Etos Endocrinology In Houston. In a clinical trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of Wegovy for weight loss, non-diabetic participants who took Wegovy lost an average of 12.4% of their initial body weight compared to those who took placebo. In a clinical trial conducted in patients with type 2 diabetes, those who took Wegovy lost 6.2% of their body weight compared to those who took placebo. People who took Wegovy lost weight steadily for 16 months before reaching a plateau. Gastrointestinal problems-diarrhea, vomiting, constipation, abdominal pain, dyspepsia, flatulence-were commonly reported side effects. These side effects usually resolved spontaneously, but 5% of participants had theirs. I stopped taking the medicine because of this. Other participants reported headaches, fatigue and dizziness. “Patients with obesity and type 2 diabetes are likely to enjoy two benefits: improved glycemic control and weight loss.” According to Kanji, the data is based on Wegovy’s safety profile. Old weight loss drug..

According to the FDA, Wegovy should not be used with other medications used to lose weight or with medications that contain semaglutide. Wegovy is also at potential risk for C-cell tumors of the thyroid gland and should not be given to anyone with a personal or family history of medullary thyroid cancer and multiple endocrine neoplasia syndrome type 2 (MEN 2). This drug has not been studied in people with a history of pancreatitis. The drug was first approved for type 2 diabetes in 2017 at a dose of 1 mg. Kanji plans to add Wegovy as a treatment option for certain obese patients, especially those with type 2 diabetes. price It is expected to be priced similar to Saxenda, which costs $ 1,349 a month without insurance. “As is often the case, costs and health insurance coverage are limiting factors,” Kanji said.