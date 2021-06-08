Is it safe for pregnant women to get the COVID vaccine? Doctor’s Weight Weighing – NBC Chicago

Although the COVID-19 vaccine is unlikely to pose a risk to pregnant women, the latest guidance from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states that the safety of such vaccines in pregnant individuals is “currently limited. Only “data reception”.

CDC Last month, he said he was looking forward to data from trials testing vaccines later this summer. According to Supreme Officials, authorities have already received “reliable data” on the doses given to women during the third trimester of pregnancy.

Late april CDC Announces Recommended Shots for Pregnant Women Preliminary data show that the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are safe for women as well as babies. Guidance shows that studies show that there is “no clear safety signal” for vaccination of pregnant women.

The researchers examined data on 35,691 women between the ages of 16 and 54. Peer-reviewed studies published in The New England Journal of MedicineThe data used in the study were self-reported using a “post-vaccination v-safe health checker,” the researchers say.

The vaccine has not yet been officially approved for use in pregnant women, but the CDC’s deputy director said she was pregnant because pregnant women are more likely to be infected with COVID-19 than others. Said. The women said they needed access to the vaccine.

“Women who are pregnant and infected with the new coronavirus are less likely to be infected than non-pregnant women,” said Anne Schchat, chief deputy director of the CDC, at a US Senate hearing in mid-May. . Said. “The longer you stay in the intensive care unit, the higher the risk of serious consequences, including these rare deaths. The new coronavirus increases the risk of premature infants and causes other types of complications. Make it complicated. “

Schuchat also provided new data showing that vaccinated mothers can transfer Covid antibodies to their babies while breastfeeding.

Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, chief scientist at the World Health Organization, explained that pregnant women are at high risk of being infected with severe COVID and at risk of preterm birth.

“Therefore, if there are many COVID infections in the country and women are exposed to it, or if they are in a profession such as a healthcare worker or front-line worker who is at particularly high risk of infection, the benefits of vaccination That definitely outweighs the risks, “explained the doctor.

Dr. Emily Miller, a maternal and child health doctor at Northwestern Medicine, said the hesitation about the vaccine was “pronounced by pregnant people.”

Miller and a colleague of the Chicago Health System He led a study that found that COVID-19 did not damage the placenta during pregnancy.

“The placenta is like a black box on an airplane. If something goes wrong during pregnancy, you usually see changes in the placenta, which helps you understand what happened,” the university said. Dr. Jeffrey Goldstein, assistant professor of pathology at the University of Tokyo, said: Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine and Northwestern Medical Pathologist. “As far as we know, the COVID vaccine does not damage the placenta.”

The authors of this study collected placenta from 84 vaccinated and 116 unvaccinated patients who gave birth at the Prentice Women’s Hospital in Chicago.

is University of Chicago School of Medicine He said pregnant women should be given choices and agreed with the CDC’s recommendations.

“This is an individual decision and pregnant / lactating people should be offered the option of being vaccinated,” the health system said earlier. “Data on these vaccines are still being collected. In most cases, the benefits outweigh the risks and we believe that the vaccine is much safer than infecting COVID-19. “

is American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology “The COVID-19 vaccine should not be withheld for pregnant individuals who meet the criteria for vaccination based on the priority groups recommended by ACIP.”

“For patient autonomy, ACOG encourages pregnant individuals to make their own decisions regarding COVID-19 vaccination,” the group said.