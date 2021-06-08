What you need to know about brain tumors, their symptoms and treatment





The day was devised by the German Brain Tumor Association, Deutsche Hirntumorhilfe eV, with the goal of finding treatments, spreading awareness about brain tumors, encouraging disease research, and recognizing tumor patients and their families. Let’s take a look at some important facts about brain tumors, their symptoms and their treatment on World Brain Tumors Day 2021. Brain tumors are unnecessary or abnormal growth of cells in the brain. Tumors are categorized as benign (non-cancerous, slow-growing, curable) and malignant (cancerous, further classified according to tumor invasiveness and growth potential) based on growth intensity. I will. The development of this cell mass increases the pressure inside the skull of the brain, leading to increased symptoms. Common signs and symptoms of brain tumors include: Frequent acute headache with nausea, vomiting in the late stages of the illness

Seizures (seizures), difficult to speak

Visual, auditory, odor, and taste disorders

Personality or behavioral changes, paralysis of parts of the body

Memory loss, difficulty adjusting

Weakness, imbalance during walking Symptoms may vary depending on tumor size, location, stage, and growth rate. If any of the symptoms persist, it is best to consult your doctor. Tumor diagnosis includes: Neurological examination (coordination, vision, hearing / hearing, balance check)

Image inspection: Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). Many specialized MRI scans are included to determine the presence of the tumor. In some cases, the dye may be injected intravenously during an MRI scan for measurement. Therefore, in addition to computed tomography (CT) and positron emission tomography (PET) that can be used to diagnose brain tumors, there are functional MRI, perfusion MRI, and magnetic resonance imaging (SPECT).

Radiation therapy with chemotherapy

Radiation therapy without chemotherapy Meeting a board of directors across many disciplines, including: Radiation oncologist

Oncologist

With a radiologist

