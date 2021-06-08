Beaumont Health is affected by a national shortage of blood supply





(WXYZ) — Beaumont Health hosts several blood donation activities due to national blood shortages. It was announced on Monday that the hospital system could be affected by the shortage and could affect patient care. “To continue to provide compassionate and extraordinary care to patients, we are working diligently with blood suppliers to stabilize and increase blood supply. This effort is expected to take weeks. “It will be done,” said Carolyn Wilson, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of RN. “We are asking Beaumont’s healthcare heroes to donate their blood to help their community, and we also donate our blood to the general public. We call for support in this effort. “ To address this concern, Beaumont sponsors several blood donation activities. Authorities also state that people who have been vaccinated with COVID must wait 48 hours after receiving the first or second dose before donating blood. “Pandemic is affecting us in many ways, and this is the latest method. Blood use is increasing now.” We help the Beaumont healthcare hero donate blood. I’m asking for help from the community, “Wilson said. During the pandemic, surgery was delayed and health officials are seeing an increase in traumatic cases. “More and more people are resuming driving, and we’ve seen motorcycle accidents and, unfortunately, traumas such as gunshots,” Wilson said. The Delta variant, which originated in India, is currently the dominant strain in the United Kingdom. The UK health minister estimates that the strain is 40% more contagious. However, Michigan has reached an important stage in the fight against the coronavirus. The state states that less than 3% of diagnostic tests that were positive in the last 7 days were positive, which may be a sign that the spread of the virus is slowing down. Beaumont says the pandemic has reduced blood donations. However, as more people are vaccinated and cases are on the decline, hospitals say it’s time to donate again. “This is a great way for our community to really support each other and really overcome the next phase of the challenges we face,” Wilson said. Future blood donations are as follows. Beaumont Hospital, Growth Pointe

Tuesday, June 15th, 10:30 am to 2:30 pm

Connelly Auditorium

Schedule online Here.. Beaumont Hospital, Troy

Wednesday, June 16th, 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Classrooms 1-4

Schedule online Here.. Beaumont Hospital, Wayne

Friday, June 25, 9 am-3pm

Upstairs meeting room

Schedule now online Here.. Beaumont Hospital, Trenton

Monday, June 28, 7:00 am to 1:00 pm

Beaumont Surgical Center – Trenton

Meeting room 220

Schedule online Here.. You can also make a reservation by calling 866-MI-BLOOD. If the schedule is right, you are welcome to dive. For more information versiti.org..

..





