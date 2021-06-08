Public health officials report first exposure to rabies bats of the season in Bonneville and Payette counties





EastIdahoNews.com File Photo The following is a news release from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. Idaho Falls-Public health officials in Idaho report that two bats tested positive for rabies in Bonneville and Payette counties. These are the first rabies bats detected this season. In Bonneville County, vaccinated dogs found rabies bats. Dogs and their owners may have been exposed to rabies bats and are seeking treatment from both veterinarians and health care providers. In Payette County, one was exposed to a rabies bat and was treated by a healthcare provider. “Rabies is a fatal viral disease without proper health care. If you suspect you may have been bitten or scratched by a bat, you should contact your healthcare provider immediately. Post-exposure prophylaxis, which is given after being bitten by an animal or exposed to other exposures, is very effective in preventing rabies, “said Dr. Leslie Tengelsen, a state public health veterinarian. I am. “It’s very important to avoid all bats and other wildlife, especially if they look sick or behave aggressively or abnormally.” Bats are the only natural carrier of the rabies virus in Idaho and should always be avoided. Most bats do not have rabies, but an average of 15 rabies bats are detected each year in Idaho. There is no rabies-free area in Idaho. The most common way to encounter bats is when a pet brings the bat into the house, or when the bat enters the house through a small opening or open window or door. Also, even if you find a bat in your room and wake up, you may not be sure if you were bitten or scratched while you were sleeping. In these situations, you should consult your healthcare provider. Bats should be tested for rabies if they may have come into contact with people, pets, or livestock. There is no need to test bats that have never been in contact with people, pets or livestock. To protect yourself and your pet, public health authorities recommend the following guidelines: Never touch the bat with your bare hands.

Seek medical attention immediately if you have touched a bat or if you find a bat in your room.

Contact your local health center for rabies testing. If you or your pet are determined to be at risk for rabies, you can inspect bats for free through the State Public Health Institute.

Always wear thick gloves if you need to handle the bat.

If the bat is alive, store it in an unbreakable container with small air holes.

If the bat is dead, place it in a double bag and seal it in a clear plastic bag.

Do not put in the freezer to kill live bats.

Contact your local Idaho Fish Games Office for bat epidemics. Maintains a screen that fits snugly in the window.

Always vaccinate dogs, cats, ferrets and horses. Even pets in the room can become infected with rabies when bats invade their homes. Domestic pets and other animals can become infected with the virus by playing with sick bats that are unable to fly normally.

Teach your children to avoid bats and let adults know if they are found. For more information about Idaho rabies, call your local public health district or Please visit the website.

