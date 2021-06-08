Vaccine rollout reaches “home straight” 6 months after the first jab

For those over the age of 25 in the UK, the coronavirus is six months after the first jab was given in the UK, as the minister continues to consider whether the remaining lockdown restrictions will be lifted on June 21. The first dose of the vaccine is provided.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock welcomed the NHS’s arrival at the “home straight” of the largest vaccination program in history, causing people aged 25 to 29 (about 3 million) in the UK to jab from Tuesday. Announced that he was invited to make a reservation.

Exactly six months ago, on December 8, 2020, grandmother Margaret Keenan, 91, was the first non-clinical Covid-19 jab to receive a Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine in Coventry. I became a patient.

Hancock also told parliamentarians on Monday that it was too early to tell whether the remaining UK coronavirus restrictions would be lifted on June 21.

The final stage of the government roadmap could be delayed by two weeks, according to media reports, and the Times was updated by ministers on Monday by Chief Medical Officer Chris Witty and Chief Scientific Advisor Sir Patrick Valence. He said he had a “modest” briefing on the data.

Hancock said the decision to move to Step 4 would be delayed as much as possible and the final announcement would be made next Monday, a week before the changes take effect.

Downing Street said “there is nothing in the data,” suggesting that delays are needed.

(PA graphics)

Despite the uncertainties surrounding June 21, the Secretary of Health said he was confident that “freedom would return soon someday,” and the latest data show that the vaccine was first identified in India. It suggests protecting people from the seeds.

And when the vaccination program moved to the final stage (the last cohort of vaccines under the age of 30), the NHS described the six-month anniversary as a “turning point moment.”

Stephen Powis, National Medical Director of NHS England, said, “It’s amazing to think that Maggie Keenan got it just six months after his first jab in Coventry in December. Remember. We have now vaccinated three-quarters of the adult population with the first vaccine. More than half with the second dose.

“It’s a really tremendous achievement, and of course the vaccine program is our way out of this pandemic, so it’s important to get it once you receive the jab invitation.”

As of June 6, the United Kingdom provided 23,710,646 second doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, which means that 53.6% of the adult population is fully vaccinated. This means that 76.4% of adults received one vaccination.

In Wales, 49.5% of the adult population is fully vaccinated and 86.5% of adults are initially vaccinated. In Scotland, on the other hand, 50.8% of adults are fully vaccinated and 76.4% of adults are initially vaccinated.

While 48.9% of the adult population in Northern Ireland is fully vaccinated, 75.1% of adults are vaccinated for the first time.

In most parts of Northern Ireland and Wales, all adults are already called for vaccination, but people between the ages of 18 and 29 in Scotland are being asked to register for a jab, which will start booking in mid-June. I will.

Hancock said the Delta variant “intensified competition between the virus and this vaccination effort,” but the vaccine broke the previous “strong” link between infection and hospitalization.

This variant is believed to be 40% more contagious than the Alpha variant, which was first identified in Kent and swept across the UK at the peak of winter.

As of June 3, 12,383 cases of Delta subspecies 464 received emergency treatment and 126 were hospitalized.

Of the hospitalized patients, 83 were unvaccinated, 28 were vaccinated once, and 3 were both vaccinated, Hancock said.

The spread of the Delta subspecies has increased cases in almost every region of northwestern England, London and Scotland.

The rise in infection rates has not yet been reflected in the steady increase in inpatients. According to the latest data, the number of patients has increased slightly, with the 7-day average of inpatients on June 3 reaching 912, the highest since May 26.

In nearly three-quarters of the UK’s provinces (283 of 380), the number of Covid-19 infections increased week-on-week in the seven days to June 2, the highest rate since January 6. became.

Downing Street said data revealed next week will be “important” in deciding whether UK coronavirus legislation can end as desired on June 21. T.