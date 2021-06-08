CDC reports an increase in children hospitalized with COVID-19 – FOX13 News Memphis





Memphis, TN — COVID cases are declining nationwide, but there is one problem that is increasing. The CDC says more children are infected with the virus and are eventually hospitalized. Relation: Health officials in Shelby County say more children need to be vaccinated to achieve herd immunity Locally, the Shelby County Health Department said in the past two weeks, more than half of new COVID cases were from people under the age of 35, and a quarter of them were from children. There is no surge in pediatric patients in the country, but doctors say it can happen if more people are not vaccinated. “There are too many new cases of critically ill children in this pandemic,” said Dr. Sandy Arnold, chief pediatrician at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital. In the flu season. “ Arnold carefully monitors the number of pediatric cases and inpatients in Shelby County. “Fortunately, pediatric cases haven’t surged here yet,” she said. “But we are concerned that people wear masks less and less often. Trend: The shooting at Gibson’s Donut, a suspected carjacker, may also be related to the robbery in downtown, police say. Dr. Jennifer Snow, director of the Children’s ICU at Baptist Women’s and Children’s Hospital, said there was already a slight increase in Shelby County. “Especially in April and March, the hospitalization rate for children who tested positive for COVID increased slightly,” she said. This figure updates our efforts to get targeted children aged 12 to 17 to be vaccinated. “Children are usually less affected than adults, but they are still very ill, require intensive care, and can cause complications from the infection,” says Snow. A new CDC report reports that more than 200 people between the ages of 12 and 17 are hospitalized for COVID in 14 states. Of that number, 31% were admitted to the ICU and 5% needed mechanical ventilation. © 2021 Cox Media Group

