Public health officials are trying to fight a false alarm pandemic

Ohio continues to receive good news in the fight against the coronavirus. On Saturday, infection rates fell to less than 50 per 100,000 population in Ohio.

This is the rate initially set by Governor Mike DeWine to remove health orders related to the new coronavirus, but he withdrew it as federal authorities relaxed masking guidance. Bruce Vanderhoff, chief medical officer of the Ohio Department of Health, said it was far less than the rate of 900 out of 100,000 in Ohio in mid-December.

However, Vanderhoff and his colleagues warned that widespread false information about the vaccine threatened progress on the disease, especially in certain parts of the state of Buckeye.

“Unfortunately, the Internet is flooded with misinformation, and as this misinformation spreads, many people may be overly concerned about COVID-19 vaccination,” he said at a press conference. Said.

Distrust of vaccines is not new. In the first few days of the 1900s, Americans Anti-vaccine alliance Faced with a challenging government effort to get people to take a smallpox vaccine that was rarely manufactured by quality control methods.

The movement may have had some legitimacy, but far less modern movements.

In 1998, Andrew Wakefield published a paper in the prestigious journal The Lancet claiming the link between the MMR vaccine and autism. The treatise was withdrawn and Wakefield was banned from medical practice because other researchers were unable to reproduce his alleged results. Funded by a lawyer suing a vaccine manufacturer..

However, the myth of the harmful MMR vaccine continues. When the new coronavirus vaccine was developed at record speed last year, it was probably inevitable that large doses of the vaccine would be streamed through social media BS machines.

Extensive clinical trials and present Hundreds of millions The actual number of vaccinations shows that US-approved shots are safe.But of the Kaiser Family Foundation Vaccine opinion tracker 15% of whites, 27% of Republicans, and 24% of locals say they will never be vaccinated against the new coronavirus.

This raises concerns that some parts of Ohio are close to herd immunity, while others are not.

“There is concern in the public health community that low vaccination rates in certain areas can lead to local cases of covid-19,” said Vanderhoff, who said children who couldn’t do so. He added that it could cause a threatening surge, as well as the thousands of Ohio residents who are still vaccinated. Looks ineffective..

On Monday, Vanderhoff and his colleagues sought to dispel a particularly vicious false alarm that the vaccine causes infertility.

“I don’t think it’s clear that it doesn’t affect pregnancy,” said Lisa Egbert, an obstetrician and gynecologist who chairs the Ohio Medical Association.

Neil Palekh, a urologist specializing in male infertility at the Cleveland Clinic, said research is ongoing, but there is currently no evidence that the vaccine affects male sperm production and motility. Was.

Vanderhoff also sought to dispel the more exotic illusions about vaccines.

“Vaccines contain microchips and other malicious ingredients, and the mundane idea that they can be controlled is now circulating online.”

Vanderhoff also sought to dispel one of the most common claims about vaccines. They are .

He said more than 70,000 people participated in Pfizer and Moderna clinical trials.Also, the US Food and Drug Administration The Emergency Use Authorization may sound worrisome, but Vanderhoff said it was called in to distribute the vaccine more quickly.

“There is nothing about the vaccines we have,” he said.

