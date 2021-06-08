Health
Public health officials are trying to fight a false alarm pandemic
Ohio continues to receive good news in the fight against the coronavirus. On Saturday, infection rates fell to less than 50 per 100,000 population in Ohio.
This is the rate initially set by Governor Mike DeWine to remove health orders related to the new coronavirus, but he withdrew it as federal authorities relaxed masking guidance. Bruce Vanderhoff, chief medical officer of the Ohio Department of Health, said it was far less than the rate of 900 out of 100,000 in Ohio in mid-December.
However, Vanderhoff and his colleagues warned that widespread false information about the vaccine threatened progress on the disease, especially in certain parts of the state of Buckeye.
“Unfortunately, the Internet is flooded with misinformation, and as this misinformation spreads, many people may be overly concerned about COVID-19 vaccination,” he said at a press conference. Said.
Distrust of vaccines is not new. In the first few days of the 1900s, Americans Anti-vaccine alliance Faced with a challenging government effort to get people to take a smallpox vaccine that was rarely manufactured by quality control methods.
The movement may have had some legitimacy, but far less modern movements.
In 1998, Andrew Wakefield published a paper in the prestigious journal The Lancet claiming the link between the MMR vaccine and autism. The treatise was withdrawn and Wakefield was banned from medical practice because other researchers were unable to reproduce his alleged results. Funded by a lawyer suing a vaccine manufacturer..
However, the myth of the harmful MMR vaccine continues. When the new coronavirus vaccine was developed at record speed last year, it was probably inevitable that large doses of the vaccine would be streamed through social media BS machines.
Extensive clinical trials and present Hundreds of millions The actual number of vaccinations shows that US-approved shots are safe.But of the Kaiser Family Foundation Vaccine opinion tracker 15% of whites, 27% of Republicans, and 24% of locals say they will never be vaccinated against the new coronavirus.
This raises concerns that some parts of Ohio are close to herd immunity, while others are not.
“There is concern in the public health community that low vaccination rates in certain areas can lead to local cases of covid-19,” said Vanderhoff, who said children who couldn’t do so. He added that it could cause a threatening surge, as well as the thousands of Ohio residents who are still vaccinated. Looks ineffective..
On Monday, Vanderhoff and his colleagues sought to dispel a particularly vicious false alarm that the vaccine causes infertility.
“I don’t think it’s clear that it doesn’t affect pregnancy,” said Lisa Egbert, an obstetrician and gynecologist who chairs the Ohio Medical Association.
Neil Palekh, a urologist specializing in male infertility at the Cleveland Clinic, said research is ongoing, but there is currently no evidence that the vaccine affects male sperm production and motility. Was.
Vanderhoff also sought to dispel the more exotic illusions about vaccines.
“Vaccines contain microchips and other malicious ingredients, and the mundane idea that they can be controlled is now circulating online.”
Vanderhoff also sought to dispel one of the most common claims about vaccines. They are .
He said more than 70,000 people participated in Pfizer and Moderna clinical trials.Also, the US Food and Drug Administration The Emergency Use Authorization may sound worrisome, but Vanderhoff said it was called in to distribute the vaccine more quickly.
“There is nothing about the vaccines we have,” he said.
Morning newsletter
Subscribe now.
Supporting our growth
Make tax-deductible donations.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]