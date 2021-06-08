Is it safe for pregnant women to get the COVID vaccine? Doctor’s Weighing – NBC Chicago

Although the COVID-19 vaccine is unlikely to pose a risk to pregnant women, data on the safety of such vaccines in pregnant individuals is limited, according to the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

CDC Said last month that it expects data from trials testing vaccines later this summer. According to Supreme Officials, authorities have already received “reliable data” on the doses given to women in the third trimester of pregnancy.

Late April CDC announced that it recommends shots for pregnant women After preliminary data show that the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are safe for women as well as babies. Guidance shows that the study “has no clear safety signal” regarding vaccination of pregnant women.

The researchers examined data from 35,691 women between the ages of 16 and 54. Peer-reviewed studies published in The New England Journal of MedicineThe data used in the study were self-reported using the “post-vaccination v-safe health checker,” the researchers say.

The vaccine is not officially approved for use in pregnant women, but the CDC’s chief deputy director said that pregnant women may be more ill with COVID-19 than others, so pregnant women should be vaccinated. He said he needed access.

“Women who are pregnant and infected with the new coronavirus have less experience of infection than women who are not pregnant,” said Dr. Anne Schchat, chief deputy director of the CDC, at a US Senate hearing in mid-May. Stated. “Longer time in the intensive care unit increases the risk of serious consequences, including rare deaths …”

Schuchat also provided new data showing that vaccinated mothers can transfer COVID antibodies to their babies during breastfeeding.

Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, chief scientist at the World Health Organization, explained that infection with COVID increases the risk of preterm birth.

“Therefore, if there are many COVID infections in the country and the woman is exposed to it, or if she is a healthcare worker or frontline worker who is at particular risk of getting infected, the benefits of vaccination are: It definitely outweighs the risks, “explained the doctor.

Is American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology Recommends that “the COVID-19 vaccine should not be withheld for pregnant individuals who meet the ACIP-recommended priority group-based vaccination criteria.”

“For patient autonomy, the ACOG encourages pregnant individuals to make free decisions regarding COVID-19 vaccination,” the group said.

Is University of Chicago School of Medicine He said that pregnant women should be given choices and agreed with the CDC’s recommendations.

“This is an individual decision and pregnant / lactating people should be offered the option of being vaccinated,” the health system said earlier. “Data on these vaccines are still being collected, In most cases, the benefits outweigh the risks and we believe that the vaccine is much safer than infecting COVID-19. “

Dr. Emily Miller, a maternal-fetal medicine doctor at Northwestern Medicine, states that hesitation in vaccines is “pronounced by pregnant people.”

Miller and a colleague of the Chicago Health System A study was conducted that found that COVID-19 did not damage the placenta during pregnancy.

“The placenta is like a black box on an airplane. If something goes wrong during pregnancy, the placenta usually changes and helps you understand what happened,” Northwestern said. Dr. Jeffrey Goldstein, a medical pathologist, said. News Release “As far as we know, the COVID vaccine does not damage the placenta.”

The authors of the study collected placenta from 84 vaccinated and 116 unvaccinated patients who gave birth at the Prentice Women’s Hospital in Chicago.