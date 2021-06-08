Health
5 Ways to Build Brain Health and Why It’s Important Now :: WRAL.com
It was hard last year. And as you move toward a more “normal” life, it’s important to deal with the stress that comes with it, from caring for your child at work or at home to long separation from your loved ones.that is Alzheimer’s Association-Eastern North Carolina Branch It reminds the people of North Carolina for the summer.
“Chronic stress, such as that experienced during a pandemic, can affect memory, mood, and anxiety. Brain health is paramount,” Lisa Roberts, executive director of the branch, said in a press release.
During the release, the Alzheimer’s Association provided five suggestions to help us all restore mental health:
Reaffirm the basics of brain health
Evidence suggests that healthy behavior was postponed for many Americans during the pandemic. Jim’s membership has been interrupted, social involvement has become more difficult, and many Americans, from healthy eating to their favorite comfort foods, takeaway meals, and frequent snacks while working remotely. I replaced it with. One study According to a recently published survey, participants have gained an average of nearly 1.5 pounds per month over the past year.
Through Alzheimer’s Association — US POINTER survey — We are investigating the role that lifestyle interventions, such as diet, may play in protecting cognitive function. Many experts now agree that the following healthy lifestyle habits, preferably in combination, can improve brain health and reduce the risk of cognitive decline.
- Exercise regularly
- Maintain a good diet for your heart
- Get proper sleep
- Stay active both socially and mentally
Return to normal at your own pace
Many Americans are anxious to return to normal life after a pandemic, but some are anxious. actually, One recent survey Almost half of adults report anxiety about returning to face-to-face interaction at the end of the pandemic. For those who are worried, the Alzheimer’s Association recommends taking a small step. It may also be important to set boundaries and communicate your tastes to others in the social circle.
Help others
There is evidence to suggest that helping others during a pandemic not only makes you feel better, but can also be good for you. Studies have shown that helping people in crisis can be an effective way to reduce stress and anxiety. One study Adults over the age of 50, announced during the pandemic, found that volunteering for about two hours a week significantly reduced their risk of death, increased their level of physical activity, and increased their well-being. From June to all year round, volunteering in the community, doing errands, delivering meals to seniors at home, and donating for whatever purpose they like to help others and themselves. Please give me.
Insertion / removal
Technology dominates our daily lives like never before during a pandemic. Technology has maintained our connection through COVID-19, but has caused fatigue for many Americans. Experts warn that overstimulation from phones, computers, social media sources, and news reports can further increase the already heightened level of anxiety. To avoid technology overloads, experts recommend setting screen time limits, carrying your cell phone everywhere, and avoid disconnecting from your digital device at bedtime.
Control your stress before it gets dominated by it
Stress, in small amounts, teaches the brain how to react to the unexpected, inconvenient and unpleasant reality of everyday life in a healthy way. However, prolonged or repeated stress can cause fatigue and damage to the brain, leading to serious health problems such as depression, anxiety disorders, memory loss, and increased risk of dementia. Caregivers with Alzheimer’s disease and dementia are reportedly particularly vulnerable to physical and emotional stress.What the Alzheimer’s Association offers Tips for managing caregiver stressMeditating, exercising, listening to music, and returning to your favorite activities you missed during a pandemic are just a few ways to manage your stress.
“The COVID-19 pandemic was an overwhelming time for all of us,” Roberts said in a press release. “Steps we can take to reduce the stress and anxiety we may feel. It’s important for people to know that there is. It’s easy to take brain health for granted, but now it’s better to prioritize brain health more than ever. “
June is Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month. The Alzheimer’s Association hosts a variety of ways to learn and participate in brain health.To do that Longest day, June 20th fundraising event.
In addition, there are various associations Virtual program, Healthy Brain, Healthy Body, Healthy Your Symposium will start on June 7th.
..
Pictures Credit
