This month, the first AIDS case officially reported 40 years ago

This month, the world celebrates 40 years since the first five cases of AIDS were officially reported in the United States.

June 5, 1981, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Now a historic report their Weekly morbidity and mortality reports (MMWR).

It describes five previously healthy young homosexual cases in California with the rare Pneumocystis carinii pneumonia (PCP).

“From October 1980 to May 1981, three different hospitals in Los Angeles, California were treated for biopsied Pneumocystis carinii pneumonia. Two of the patients died.” The book states.

All five men will die of a disease that researchers later realized was associated with the catastrophic stage of HIV infection, Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (AIDS).

The CDC soon learned that there were more and more cases of this in gay men. A month later, there were 26 people.

In addition to PCP, men also had other secondary infections, including a rare and aggressive cancer known as Kaposi’s sarcoma (KS).

Since then, an estimated 32.7 million people worldwide have died of AIDS-related illnesses, according to UNAIDS.

The first Australian AIDS patient reported in Sydney in 1982

In October 1982, Dr. Ron Penny officially diagnosed the first case of AIDS at a hospital in Sydney, Australia.

2017 writingHistorian Dr. Shirley Robinson paid tribute to the lost people and unnamed volunteers in the Australian epidemic.

“The arrival of HIV / AIDS has changed the lives of many people. Affected communities have experienced losses of comparable magnitude during the war,” she writes.

“A gay man I spoke to told me it was’World War I’… generations of men lost friends, lovers and partners.”

By 1985, Dr. Robinson said volunteers had run AIDS councils in all Australian states and territories.

“[They were] Initially all done by volunteer efforts, we provide home care, educational resources and a variety of other support services, “she said.

“They also helped people affected by the virus navigate the medical system, which has been openly hostile to homosexuality for decades.”

In 2018, Dr. Robinson curated the exhibition. Crisis Response Crisis: Volunteers and HIV and AIDS Epidemics in Sydney in the 1980s and 1990s..

Interactive exhibits available online show photos, souvenirs, and volunteer accounts. About the community’s response to HIV / AIDS.

“We need to be aware of the lost lives and those who are still feeling this loss,” Dr. Robinson wrote.

“Efforts to get rid of the stigma still associated with the virus need to continue.”

Australian experts say eradicate HIV infection within reach

AIDS patients in Australia have plummeted since the advent of antiretroviral drugs in 1996.

The drug changed the epidemic by blocking the progression of HIV to AIDS.

From the first AIDS-related death in Australia in 1983 to September 1996, approximately 16,000 people were diagnosed with HIV.

During that time, 7,000 Australians were diagnosed with AIDS and more than 5,100 died.

In 2016, Australia’s leading scientists declared the “end of AIDS” as a public health issue.

Currently, an estimated 27,000 Australians live with HIV. People living with HIV who have been successfully treated may achieve undetectable viral load. This means that they cannot infect others with HIV.

Currently, Australian HIV researchers and community leaders say the end of HIV infection is within reach.

With advances in HIV prevention and treatment and new testing technologies, Australia can realistically aim to virtually eliminate HIV infection by 2025.

This is due to the Australian Association of AIDS Organizations (AFAO). But AFAO states that Australia needs to remove barriers to testing and treatment and provide additional funding to achieve it.

“With proper policy setting and investment, Australia can end HIV infection in just four years,” said CEO Darryl O’Donnell.

“When the epidemic started, this was unthinkable. Now we need to double down to push towards our goals.

“This requires new political determination to remove barriers to testing and treatment and to have access to funding to get the job done.

“Today’s risk is that we don’t challenge.”

up to date Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Intersex And strange (LGBTIQ) Australian News, Visit qnews.com.auCheck us out Latest magazine Or find us in Facebook, twitter, Instagram And Youtube.