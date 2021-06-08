Underlying pandemic threat to women’s health

According to top gynecologists, most women only need symptomatic treatment with simple medications such as paracetamol. (Representative image: Reuters)

By Namita Tapar,

Instead of weakening, the pandemic claimed the lives of millions and plunged the medical system into a deep coma. Like all other crises, epidemics affect women in an imbalance. Historical anecdotes prove the fact that the medical crisis was not gender-neutral, and the coronavirus is no exception. Today, in the fight against this unprecedented pandemic, COVID treatment has been prioritized and women’s health has been postponed.

Even before the pandemic, a report published by the World Economic Forum 2021 found disastrous statistics, including India being ranked 155th out of 156 countries in a survey on women’s health.

In fact, experts like Dr. Nozer Sheriar, who consult with obstetricians and gynecologists who have been working to promote women’s health and rights for many years, say that sexual and reproductive health services for women are essential. Despite being listed, it claims to have been treated as a benign neglect in terms of the face. COVID-19 increases the burden on the medical system. Among these services, family planning and safe abortion services were considered less important than maternal and newborn care services during the pandemic. Survey of the Indian Federation of Obstetrics and Gynecology (FOGSI) and “Understanding Obstetrics in Covid 19 Pandemics” (A survey of 93 obstetricians and gynecologists across India sharing their experiences over the last 14 months ( (May 2021) Survey results show that most women infected with COVID-19 during pregnancy followed a calm course. Pregnant women infected with COVID-19 had premature birth, abortion, abortion, C. The section does not seem to have increased. Evidence shows that this is very unlikely, but has not yet been established.

Zoom in on COVID-19 Pregnant Women Concerns

According to top gynecologists, most women only need symptomatic treatment with simple medications such as paracetamol. The medicines that can and cannot be used for pregnant women are fairly clear. By social distance during these difficult times, remote counseling has become an effective and safest medium for patient-doctor interaction. Monitoring anemia and hypertension in pregnant women is essential, and fewer regular antennal care visits can lead to a loss of opportunity to diagnose them. Fighting a pandemic can exacerbate the problems of postpartum depression, anxiety, and paranoia. Dr. Parixit Tank, Co-Accounting Officer at FOGSI, agrees that all of these factors can delay postnatal recovery and have long-term effects on women’s health.

In addition, infertility treatment is affected because visits to the clinic involve the risk of being infected with the virus. This has led to postponement of treatment for couples with time-sensitive concerns about fertility treatment, such as progressive reproductive age, decreased ovarian reserve, and decreased sperm count.

Situation Relief: Measures to Prevent COVID-19 in Pregnant Women

Central to these concerns is the efficacy and safety of vaccination during pregnancy and lactation. It is essential to vaccinate this group. Most recently, vaccination of lactating women has been approved. However, it is imperative to announce a policy to vaccinate pregnant women. In addition, there are some completely unfounded myths about vaccination, such as vaccines causing infertility and changes in physiology. Education and awareness campaigns around these myths are needed to reduce paranoia and encourage the government to allow vaccination during pregnancy. This view is consistent with FOGSI’s position statement advocating vaccination in this group under the leadership of President Alpes Gandhi and President Elect Shansa Kumari.

Pandemics have certainly changed our lives in unpredictable and unprecedented ways. And non-Covid illnesses and conditions are most affected by reduced visits to clinics and a serious lack of medical staff and hospital infrastructure to both detect and treat non-Covid conditions, including surgery. Have received. It is important not to lose sight of it and to pay attention to patients other than Covid. To prevent India from being involved in the additional burden of these issues in the post-COVID-19 era, continue to educate healthcare professionals and the public about the importance of self-care and a robust healthcare infrastructure There is an urgent need to maintain. ..

(The author is the Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals. The views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policies of The Financial Express Online.)