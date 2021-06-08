Detects whether depression is due to neurodegeneration with blood biomarkers





New research published in the journal Nature Communications Reports a single blood-based biomarker that can detect the presence of 13 neurodegenerative diseases, from frontotemporal dementia to motor neuron disease. This test does not make a clear distinction between the disorders, but it is suggested as a way to determine if a patient with memory impairment suffers from the early stages of neurodegenerative disease. Neurofilament light chain (NfL) is a protein released into the cerebrospinal fluid when brain cells are damaged. It can be detected in the blood, and researchers have long studied this biomarker as an easy way to diagnose neurodegenerative diseases. Alzheimer’s disease, etc... This new study examined more than 3,000 blood samples from a diverse cohort of subjects to see if blood levels of NfL could distinguish between cognitively healthy subjects and subjects with neurodegenerative disease. did. The study found that NfL levels could effectively detect one of 13 different neurodegenerative diseases, including amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), frontotemporal dementia, and Alzheimer’s disease. It was. More importantly, NfL levels can be used to identify whether patients with moderate to severe depression suffer from the early stages of neurodegeneration. Abdul Hai, co-lead author of the study, said this particular finding helps doctors determine whether a patient’s cognitive symptoms are an early sign of neurodegeneration or another type of psychiatric problem. To help, he states that it means that NfL levels can be used in clinical situations. “For the first time, we have shown that a single biomarker can very accurately indicate the presence of potential neurodegeneration over many diseases,” says Hye. “This is not specific to a particular disorder, but may be useful for services such as memory clinics as a rapid screening tool to determine if memory, thinking, or psychiatric disorders are the result of neurodegeneration. there is.” The study found that blood levels of NfL could not diagnose a particular neurodegenerative condition, but researchers pointed out that biomarkers are valuable in tracking nuances within a particular patient group. I am. For example, high blood NfL levels in patients with Parkinson’s disease have been found to be a signal for atypical cases of this disorder. High NfL levels were found to correlate with dementia in subjects with Down syndrome. “This suggests that this new marker may be used to improve the diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease in people with Down syndrome, and as a biomarker to indicate whether treatment is effective. It can be done, “explains research co-author Andre Strydom. “It’s exciting that all you need is a simple blood test and it’s more tolerable for people with Down Syndrome than a brain scan.” Because NfL levels rise naturally with age, new studies also provide an age-related cutoff that separates normal and abnormal NfL levels. This helps clinicians determine whether NfL blood levels are a sign of neurodegeneration or a natural buildup with age. “Blood-based NfLs provide a scalable and widely available alternative to the invasive and expensive tests for dementia,” Hye adds. “It is already used as a routine assessment in some European countries such as Sweden and the Netherlands, and age-related cutoffs provide clinicians with benchmarks and quickly accessible tests. It can show neurodegeneration of thoughts and people who have problems with thoughts. Memories. “ New study published in journal Nature Communications.. Source: King’s College London

