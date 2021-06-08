World Brain Tumor Day: Know Causes, Symptoms, and Treatments





There is no reliable evidence of what is causing it Brain tumorHowever, there are some risk factors that have been demonstrated through research. Dr. Apurba Kumar, A neurosurgeon who consults with Pract. He added that children and adolescents who are exposed to radiation around their heads are more likely to develop tumors in the brain as they grow up. “Also, people with rare genetic disorders such as neurofibromatosis develop brain tumors. However, such cases are very rare. Age is also an important factor, as people over the age of 65 are diagnosed with brain tumors four times more often than children and young people. ” Kumar Said indianexpress.com Types of brain tumors Primary brain tumors occur in the brain and may or may not be cancer. Some tumors are benign, do not spread to surrounding tissues, and may be less malicious. However, that does not mean that they do no harm over time. “These tumors are sometimes serious and can be life-threatening. Suffering person. National cancer The Institute reports that there were about 23,380 new cases of brain tumors in 2014. Kumar shared. Identifying symptoms Symptomatology of brain tumors depends on many factors, including the size, type, and exact location of the tumor. These symptoms occur when a tumor is pressed against a nerve, collides, or causes damage to a part of the brain. Symptoms are also felt when tumor particles block fluids that flow around the brain, or when fluid builds up and causes the brain to swell. Common symptoms include headaches that worsen in the morning, nausea with vomiting, changes in speech, changes in hearing, imbalances in walking and movement, uneven mood, changes in personality, concentration and memory, seizures and convulsions. There is. processing “Surgery is usually the most common treatment for brain tumors, where the patient is anesthetized and the scalp is shaved before surgery. Then a craniotomy is performed to open the skull and the surgeon is able to go from skull to bone. Remove the piece and then tumor It will be removed as much as possible. Then replace the bone and close the incision in the scalp. Surgery may be infeasible if the tumor develops in the brainstem or other complex parts, “he said. Kumar said. A neurosurgeon can completely remove some tumors surgically (called excision or complete excision). If the tumor is near a sensitive area of ​​the brain, the neurosurgeon can only remove part of it (called a partial resection). Partial removal can also relieve symptoms and promote or improve the effectiveness of other treatments. The role of surgery in the treatment of brain tumors Surgery can provide:

-Complete removal of some brain tumors-Samples that allow doctors to diagnose tumor And recommend the best treatment

– Improving quality of life: – Relieving symptoms and improving function (eg thinking, speaking, seeing, etc.)

– Reduced intracranial pressure due to tumor

– Long life “If you or someone close to you has a brain tumor, you need to see your doctor to find out about possible treatments other than surgery and other important questions related to brain tumors.” Dr. Kumar concludes.

