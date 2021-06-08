Health
High caffeine intake increases the risk of blindness eye disease: Study
A new study found that you consume large amounts of caffeine daily, so you may want to check your daily caffeine intake. caffeine People with a genetic predisposition to increased intraocular pressure may be at more than three times the risk of glaucoma.
The results of this research were published in the magazine “Ophthalmology”.
This study, led by Mount Sinai School of Medicine, is the first to reveal the diet-hereditary interaction in glaucoma. Research results may suggest that patients with a strong family history of glaucoma should reduce glaucoma. Caffeine intake..
This study is important because glaucoma is a major cause of blindness in the United States. Investigate the effects of caffeine intake on glaucoma and intraocular pressure (IOP).
Elevated IOP is an essential risk factor for glaucoma, but other factors are also involved in this condition. In the case of glaucoma, patients usually have few or no symptoms until the disease progresses and they lose their eyesight.
“Previously, we published a study suggesting that high caffeine intake increases the risk of high-strength open-angle glaucoma in people with a family history of the disease. In this study, caffeine The detrimental relationship between high doses and glaucoma has been shown to be apparent only among those people, with the highest genetic risk score for elevated tonality, “said lead author / co-author FARVO. Dr. Louis R. Pasquale, Vice-Chair of Mount Sinai Health Systems Ophthalmology Research, said.
The team of researchers used UK Biobank, a large population-based biomedical database supported by various health and government agencies. They analyzed the records of more than 120,000 participants between 2006 and 2010. Participants aged 39 to 73 years provided health records with DNA samples collected to generate the data.
They repeatedly responded to a dietary questionnaire focusing on daily caffeine beverage intake, caffeine-containing food intake, specific types, and portion size. They also answered questions about their vision, such as whether they have glaucoma or a family history of glaucoma. Three years after the survey, they underwent tonometry and eye measurements.
Researchers first investigated the relationship between caffeine intake, IOP, and self-reported glaucoma by performing a multivariate analysis. Next, we evaluated whether the description of the genetic data changed these relationships. They assigned each subject an IOP genetic risk score and performed an interaction analysis.
Researchers have found that high caffeine intake is not associated with increased IOP or increased risk of glaucoma overall. However, participants with the strongest genetic predisposition to elevated IOP in the top 25 percentiles had higher IOP and higher prevalence of glaucoma with higher caffeine intake.
More specifically, those with the highest daily intake of caffeine, that is, those who consumed more than 480 milligrams of caffeine, had an increased IOP of 0.35 mmHg.
In addition, those who belonged to the category with the highest genetic risk score and consumed 321 milligrams or more of caffeine daily compared to those who drank no or minimal caffeine and had the lowest genetic risk score. The prevalence of glaucoma was 3.9 times higher. group.
“Patients with glaucoma are often asked if lifestyle changes can protect their eyesight, which has not been studied much so far. This study shows that those with the highest genetic risk of glaucoma It suggests that reducing caffeine intake may benefit. The association between caffeine and glaucoma risk is in people who consume large amounts of caffeine and have the highest genetic risk. Please note that it was only seen, “said Anthony Khawaja, a co-author and associate professor at the College of Ophthalmology, London (UCL). Ophthalmology Institute and Ophthalmology Surgeon at Moorfields Ophthalmology Hospital.
“A UK biobank study has helped us learn more about how our genes affect our risk of glaucoma and the role our behavior and environment play. We look forward to continuing to expand our knowledge in this area, “Khawaja concludes.
This story is published from the news agency feed without changing the text.
