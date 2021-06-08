2021 World Brain Tumor Day: History and Significance





Tumors are abnormal growth of tissues in the body due to the dysfunction of cells that grow and divide more than they should. Tumors also develop in the brain, but they can also spread to the brain from other places. They are either non-cancerous benign or malignant, which is cancerous. The National Cancer Institute estimates that approximately 18,600 people died of brain and nervous system cancers in the United States alone this year. The disease affects adults and the elderly, as well as teens and children.On the occasion World Brain Tumor Day, The purpose is to raise awareness of this disease. Let’s look at its history, purpose and importance. history The non-profit organization Deutsche Hirntumorhilfe eV (German Brain Tumor Association) celebrated World Brain Tumor Day for the first time on June 8, 2000. And their loved ones. The Leipzig-based organization was founded in 1998 in 14 countries with more than 800 current members. Many scientists, healthcare professionals, and patients’ families support their efforts. Purpose The goal of the German Brain Tumor Association is to find a cure for brain tumors. To this end, we support scientific research, especially neuro-oncology research. Under the slogan “Knowledge creates the future,” we provide guidance and support to patients with brain tumors and those involved in their treatment. They disseminate the latest information on the diagnosis and treatment of brain tumors through the website hirntumorhilfe.org and publish magazines. We also hold meetings and provide other services over the phone. The association also aims to promote collaboration between groups involved in the study and treatment of brain tumors. Status in India According to the Government of India’s National Health Portal (NHP), cases of brain tumors are increasing in India. Among children, it is often seen in girls. The NHP also states that most patients die within 9-12 months of diagnosis and only 3% survive for more than 3 years. The Government of India has launched a national cancer control program aimed at preventing the disease, screening it early, detecting it, and providing treatment. Read it all the latest news, Breaking news And Coronavirus news Here

