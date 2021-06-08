Exposure to compounds and chemicals in hardened meats and cosmetics can be fatal





What Causes Brain Tumors? How can I prevent it? Is it directly connected to life?These are common concerns when people speak Brain tumor A sedentary lifestyle often affects the progression of the disease, but it does not directly cause brain tumors. Making positive changes in your lifestyle can help you stay healthy and prevent avoidable illnesses. In most cases, the cause of the brain tumor is unknown. However, several factors can increase the risk of developing a brain tumor. age

Brain tumors are more common in children and the elderly, but can occur in any age group. Aging is associated with the development of malignant brain tumors. sex



In general, men are more likely to develop brain tumors. However, certain types of brain tumors, such as meningiomas, are more common in women. Cancers found in the past



Children with cancer are at increased risk of developing brain tumors later in life. Adults with leukemia or non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma are also at increased risk. radiation



The number of cases of brain tumors due to radiation exposure is very small. Some types are common in people who have received radiation therapy. Family history and genetic status



About 5% of brain tumors may be associated with a hereditary genetic factor or condition. Several hereditary disorders, such as tuberous sclerosis, neurofibromatosis type 1, and neurofibromatosis type 2, are known to increase the risk of brain tumors. chemicals



Prolonged exposure to solvents, pesticides, petroleum products, rubber, or vinyl chloride can increase your risk of developing brain tumors. Exposure to infectious diseases, viruses and allergens



Patients with HIV infection and AIDS are more likely to develop certain brain tumors than the general population. Infection with the Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) generally causes infectious mononucleosis or “kiss disease,” but increases the risk of CNS lymphoma. High levels of cytomegalovirus (CMV) have been found in some brain tumor tissues, and their association is still under investigation. Electromagnetic field



Most studies assessing the role of energy in cell phone towers and cell phone use have not been shown to be associated with an increased risk of developing brain tumors in adults.However World Health Organization Recommends restricting the use of mobile phones and recommends the use of hands-free headsets for both adults and children. Race and ethnicity



In the United States, whites are more likely to develop gliomas than blacks, but are less likely to develop meningiomas. Currently, there is no such relevant data in India. Head injury



Serious head trauma has long been studied in relation to brain tumors. Some studies have shown an association between head trauma and meningiomas, but there are no data between head trauma and gliomas. N-nitroso compound



Some studies of diet And vitamin supplementation seems to indicate that dietary N-nitroso compounds may increase the risk of brain tumors in both children and adults. Dietary N-nitroso compounds appear to increase the risk of some hardened meats, It is formed in the body from tobacco smoke, nitrites or nitrates found in cosmetics. However, additional research is required to establish a definitive link. –Author is HOD –Neurosurgery consultant at HCMCT Manipal Hospitals in Dwarka, New Delhi Brain power: Eat eggs and vegetables and throw away junk food fast food? Are you okay? Do you not exercise? World Brain Day explores what is detrimental to your brain health.

