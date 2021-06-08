An important step in catching Covid’s symptoms early in the child

Even inflammation throughout the body can leave a great deal of concern weeks after being infected with the virus. This is called Pediatric Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C). Doctors are still trying to find out how these symptoms are associated with a coronavirus pandemic.

Swollen glands (lymph nodes)

If your child suffers from MIS-C, it can be difficult to breathe, chest pain and tightness, bluish lips and face, confusion, and difficulty waking up. Such symptoms should not be ignored and the child should be taken to the hospital. He points out that those children have been observed to improve with hospital treatment and sometimes admission to the ICU.

What should I do if my child has symptoms? The expert answers as follows.

Your doctor will look at your child’s condition and decide what to do with it: whether you can treat it at home, visit the hospital, or make a video or telemedicine visit.

How can I keep other members safe if my child has symptoms?

Bansal said: “It is important that the whole family stays at home until the test report arrives. Make sure that people and pets in the house are as far away from the child as possible. Care for sick children. If you are over the age, you must wear a mask at least while your guardian is in the room. Wear a mask. If a sick child is using the same washroom, disinfect the bathroom after use Wipe. Other families need to disinfect their hands on a regular basis. “

But the family should not panic. The Covid-19 vaccine is now available to people over the age of 18. Even doses for infants are currently being tested. Everyone should be vaccinated as soon as they qualify.

