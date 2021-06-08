Trained virus predicts evolution and wipes out bacterial infections





Bacteria have the troublesome ability to evolve rapidly and can avoid antibiotics in a short period of time. But now, scientists at the University of California, San Diego are using evolution to counter them by “training” viruses that kill bacteria to predict their next move. When organisms are exposed to stressful conditions, some individuals have a higher survival rate than others, thanks to random gene mutations that confer useful properties. Over time, these traits will spread throughout the population until they become the norm. It’s an evolutionary process, usually a great process for life to survive in the face of adversity, but in reality it may be necessary to confront adversity. Bacteria are the most prolific evolvers in nature and can not only pass on useful genes to the next generation, but can actually exchange them like trading cards in the current generation. Therefore, they are antibiotics. When faced with harsh environments, it’s no wonder they have evolved and managed to escape danger within decades. When our best medicines start to fail, the bacteria are ready to become one of the most imminent medicines. Public health concerns In the near future. That’s why scientists are looking at alternatives that have been ignored for a long time – Phage therapy.. Bacteriophage (or simply phage), a virus that preys on bacteria in particular, was an early subject of research in the treatment of bacterial infectious diseases, but the development of antibiotics quickly took another path in medicine. But now the road looks like a dead end, Phage looks promising once again. Trained and untrained phages counter bacteria in laboratory flasks University of California, San Diego In a new study, researchers set out to train phages as better bacterial killer. Phages are cultured in flasks with target bacteria for 28 days, co-evolved, and evolved for use by the bacteria. Escape route is essentially learned. These trained phages were then placed in pieces in other populations of bacteria. And indeed, they were much more capable of removing targets and effectively suppressed about 1,000 bacteria than untrained phage. The effect lasted 3 to 8 times longer. .. “Trained phage had already experienced how bacteria try to dodge it,” said Justin Meyer, lead author of the study. “It was” learning “in a genetic sense. It had already evolved the mutation to help counteract the movements taken by the bacteria. Using Phage’s unique improvement algorithm, which is an evolution of natural selection, it regains its therapeutic potential and solves the problem of bacteria developing resistance to yet another treatment. “ Red and white markers indicate bacteria that survived treatment, allowing researchers to aggregate the effectiveness of phage therapy University of California, San Diego This study adds additional evidence to support the use of phage therapy to treat bacterial infections.A few years ago, phage therapy Given to human patients For the first time, she may have had a dangerous infection and saved her life. And they don’t even have to kill bacteria to function – other studies have shown that they distract insects and Antibiotics work again.. The study was published in a magazine Proceedings of the American Academy of Sciences.. Source: University of California, San Diego

