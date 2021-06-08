COVID-19 Safety Guidelines: Step-by-step guide on how to properly wear a surgical mask

It’s been over a year since our lives were hidden in masks. Like wallets and cell phones, masks have become one of the most important things to carry with you when you’re out in the pandemic of the new coronavirus infection. There are three types of masks used to fight the coronavirus: homemade masks, surgical masks, and N95 masks.

Surgical masks not only helped control virus infections, but also saved lives. They are one of the best ways to minimize the propagation of respiratory droplets. These masks are intended to minimize infection with the Covid-19 virus and protect one during a pandemic, but this can only be achieved if the masks are properly placed.

If it is too loose or has gaps on the sides, the virus will reach your face and enter your mouth, making no sense. A quick guide to wearing the surgical mask correctly.

Step-by-step guide for wearing a surgical mask:

step 1: Clean your hands and pick up a clean surgical mask.

Step 2: Then fold the mask vertically in half. The bottom string and the top string are aligned end-to-end.

Step 3: Then take the ear loop and tie a knot as close to the corner of the mask as possible.

Step 4: Do the same on the other side.

Step 5: Align the flexible nose bridge with your nose.

Step 6: The mask will be more puffy than ever.

Step 7: Then fold the corners and wear a mask that fits better.

Step 8: You can adjust it according to your requirements.

What are the benefits of surgical masks?

Many researchers have found that surgical masks are very effective in blocking unwanted respiratory obstacles. There are many different types of masks on the market, but surgical masks are the most preferred. Introducing the advantages of surgical masks.

—— Easy to throw away and eliminates the mask that easily covers your nose, mouth and chin.

–They protect one from sprays, splashes, and large unwanted particles that can cause COVID-19 infections.

–These masks prevent the transmission of infectious respiratory secretions from infected individuals.

