A plant-based and / or fish diet may help reduce the severity of COVID-19 infection

Transmission electron micrograph of SARS-CoV-2, the causative virus of COVID-19, that emerged from human cells. Credit: NIAID



A plant-based and / or fish (pescetarian) diet may help reduce the chances of developing moderate to severe COVID-19 infections, according to an online journal in six countries. The findings are suggested. BMJ Nutrition Prevention and Health..

Studies show that they were associated with a 73% and 59% reduction in the odds of serious illness, respectively.

Some studies suggest diet It may play an important role in the severity of symptoms of COVID-19 infection and the duration of the illness. But so far, there is little evidence to confirm or disprove this theory.

To further investigate this, researchers worked in France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom, and found 2884 people who were extensively exposed to SARS-CO-v2, the virus responsible for COVID-19 infection. We used the survey responses of front-line doctors and nurses in the United Kingdom.

All participants were part of a global network of healthcare professionals registered with the Survey Healthcare Globus Network for healthcare market research. Researchers used this network to identify clinicians at high risk of COVID-19 infection as a result of their work.

This online survey, conducted from July to September 2020, will draw detailed information on the respondents’ previous year’s dietary patterns and the severity of COVID-19 infection, based on a 47-item dietary frequency survey. Was designed for. Had using objective criteria.

The survey also gathers information about personal backgrounds and Medical history, Drug use, and lifestyle.

A variety of diets have been integrated into a plant-based (rich in vegetables, legumes and nuts, low in poultry, lean and processed meats). Pescetarian / plant-based (add fish / seafood as above); and a low-carb, high-protein diet.

Approximately 568 respondents (cases) stated that they had symptoms consistent with COVID-19 infection or had no symptoms but had a positive swab test for the infection. 2316 said they were asymptomatic / tested positive (comparative group).

Of the 568 cases, 138 clinicians said they had moderate to severe COVID-19 infections. The remaining 430 people said they had very mild to mild COVID-19 infections.

Eating a plant-based diet or a plant-based / pescatarian diet after taking into account some variables that may affect you, such as age, ethnicity, medical care, lifestyle (smoking, physical activity), etc. Respondents who responded were 73% and 59% less likely to have moderate to severe COVID-19 infections compared to people without these dietary patterns, respectively.

Also, those who ate a low-carbohydrate, high-protein diet were nearly four times more likely to have moderate to severe COVID-19 infections than those who ate a plant-based diet.

These associations apply when the condition that coexists with body weight (BMI) is also taken into account.

However, no association was found between any type of diet and the risk of COVID-19 infection or the length of subsequent illness.

Since this is an observational study, the cause cannot be determined, only the correlation. It also relied on individual recalls rather than objective assessments. Meal pattern Researchers point out that it can vary from country to country.

They added that the findings may not apply to women, as the number of men outnumbered women in this study.

However, researchers say that a plant-based diet is rich in nutrients, especially phytochemicals (polyphenols, carotenoids), vitamins, and minerals, all of which are important for a healthy immune system.

They also add that fish are an important source of vitamin D and omega 3 fatty acids, both of which have anti-inflammatory properties.

“Our results suggest that a healthy diet rich in nutritious foods may be considered for protection from serious COVID-19,” they said. I conclude.

“The trend in this study is limited by the size of the study (the number of positive tests confirmed is small) and the design (self-reporting of diet and symptoms), so care must be taken in interpreting the findings.” NNEdPro Nutrition Vice-Chair commented. And COVID-19 Task Force, Shane McCorriff.

“But a quality diet is important for initiating a proper immune response, which can affect susceptibility to the immune response. infection And its seriousness. “

He adds: “This study underscores the need for a more well-designed prospective study of the relationship between diet, nutritional status, and COVID-19 results.”

