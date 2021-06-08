Lancet editors refuse to reveal whether Covid supports a letter claiming to have started in the lab

The editor of the reputed medical journal The Lancet has revealed whether it still supports a letter denying the controversial claim that COVID-19 began in a Chinese laboratory. It was rejected.

The letter was published in Lancet last February and was signed by 27 prominent public health experts who described speculation about the origin of the virus from the Wuhan Institute as “rumors” and “misinformation.”

When MailOnline contacted The Lancet’s editor, Dr. Richard Horton, about the decision to issue and approve the letter, he and his office declined to comment.

The letter played an important role in curbing early debate about the origin of the pandemic, but later elaborated on the involvement of Peter Daszak, a key financial supporter of the Wuhan Virology Institute (WIU). There is. After it became clear, its reliability was questioned.

He signed and organized a letter while his group was pouring US taxpayer funds into the organization to investigate the acquisition of controversial features.

Controversy over the letter has been scrutinized by U.S. director-general of infectious diseases Anthony Fauci for publicly denying the possibility, after which people who openly condemned Lovelake’s theory issued an email. ., suggesting that he was enjoying the idea in a closed room.

One of the signers of the letter, Dr. Peter Palese, a microbiologist at the Icahn School of Medicine in Mount Sinai, New York, told MailOnline last week that he “needs a thorough investigation.” Was softened. Hooray.

He was one of three people named in the letter to respond to a request for comment, and all 27 were asked. Dr. Jeremy Farrar and Professor Leo Poon did not give specific opinions on the development, but Dr. Farrar said:

A few weeks after the letter was published, Dr. Houghton praised Dazak on Twitter. “Peter Daszak denies the conspiracy theory about the origin of COVID-19 and denies most of us about the coronavirus. I know better.

Dr. Houghton also publicly condemned the conspiracy theory of China’s role in the pandemic, calling it “Sinophobia.”

He is also calling for greater cooperation between domestic and Western scientists.

In a lancet last July, he wrote: “The global emergency of COVID-19 has intensified the conflict between China and the West, and President Trump mentions the’Chinese virus’. doing. It is getting worse by claiming.

“The current wave of anti-Chinese sentiment has evolved into a sinophobia that threatens international health.

The theory that the coronavirus originated in the laboratory rather than in the animals on the market was initially a conspiracy since the beginning of the pandemic.

They were backed by the presence of the Wuhan Institute of Virology, one of the country’s leading virus research centers, in the same city where the pandemic began.

Some scientists claim that the viral element may have been manipulated, but other skeptics are trying to link it to “feature acquisition” research.

This type of research is being conducted by laboratory scientists who are trying to find ways in which the virus can mutate in certain ways to cause serious illness in humans in the future.

This was done in Wuhan using a coronavirus (a virus that was very similar to Covid, such as SARS, already existed), and it is said that a bug accidentally popped out of the lab and leaked to the population.

Last week, US President Joe Biden ordered intelligence agencies to begin investigating whether the new coronavirus was, after all, artificially created.

However, China quickly counterattacked and called the proposal a “conspiracy.”

Most scientists maintain the belief that the virus evolved naturally in animals. Perhaps before bats and other small and medium-sized mammals migrate to humans.

Dr. Farrer of Wellcome Trust, who signed a letter with Dr. Houghton last year, said in a statement last week: Then evolved into human.

“The best scientific evidence ever available shows this. At some point in 2019, it is most likely to infect across species barriers and adapt to humans, but completely. Adapts. It’s important to be open, as there may be other non-excludes.

There is no place where unfounded rumors and conspiracy theories are often fueled for political purposes …

“The answer can only be found in solid scientific evidence with complete transparency from all involved. Not yet transparent enough, but too much speculation and theory without data or evidence. I will.

Another signer, 77-year-old Professor Parese, overturned the initial objections to this theory and acknowledged the need for a full review.

He told MailOnline:

“Since the Lancet letter I signed, a lot of disturbing information has surfaced and I would like to see an answer that covers all the questions.”

Professor Parese was asked how he first approached to sign the letter, specifically what new information was revealed, but Professor Parese declined to comment.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, a leading American pandemic expert, continues to face an enthusiastic call for resignation, Dr. Parese said.

The email also stated that he had contacted Dr. Dazak, the head of a non-profit organization that raised funds for US taxpayers at the Wuhan Institute of Veterans Affairs.

“Yes, I’m very confident with Dr. Fauci,” Biden said Friday behind a distressed expert.