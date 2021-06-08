Important Steps to Early Detection of Covid Symptoms in Children: The Tribune India





New Delhi, June 8th During the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, many cases of deadly virus-infected children have been reported. In children, the symptoms start with mild symptoms, but if not treated seriously, they become severe. Therefore, it is imperative that parents recognize their symptoms and seek immediate medical help. Nishant Bansal, a neonatologist at the Maternal Hospital in Noida, lists some of the signs and symptoms of Covid-19 in children: Covid-19 has a variety of symptoms, including: * Heat * Cough * Dyspnea * Symptoms of colds such as sore throat, stuffy nose, runny nose * Chills * muscle pain * Headache * Loss of taste or smell in children over 8 years old * Nausea or vomiting *diarrhea * Fatigue Even inflammation throughout the body can leave a great deal of concern weeks after being infected with the virus. This is called Pediatric Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C). Doctors are still trying to find out how these symptoms are associated with a coronavirus pandemic. Symptoms of Bansal share in MIS-C include: * Heat * stomach ache * Vomiting or diarrhea * Rash * Neck pain * Red eyes * Very tired * Cracked red lips * Swollen hands and feet * Swollen glands (lymph nodes) If your child suffers from MIS-C, it can be difficult to breathe, chest pain and tightness, bluish lips and face, confusion, and difficulty waking up. These symptoms should not be ignored and the child should be taken to the hospital. He points out that those children have been observed to improve with hospital treatment and sometimes admission to the ICU. What should I do if my child has symptoms? Experts answer: After seeing the child’s condition and examining it, the doctor decides how to do it: can be treated at home, needs to be visited, video or telemedicine Visit to see if you can get medical care. How can I keep other members safe if my child has symptoms? Bansal said: “It is important that the whole family stays at home until the test report arrives. Make sure that people and pets in the house are as far away from the child as possible. Care for sick children. Infected children If you are over 2 years old, you must wear a mask at least while your guardian is in the room. Wear a mask. If a sick child is using the same washroom, use a disinfectant after use. Wipe the bathroom. Other families need to disinfect their hands on a regular basis. “ But the family should not panic. The Covid-19 vaccine is now available to people over the age of 18. Even doses for infants are currently being tested. Everyone should be vaccinated as soon as they qualify. — Indian News Agency

