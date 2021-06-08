Washington provides COVID-19 vaccine for ages 30-49





People between the ages of 30 and 49 in Western Australia will be vaccinated against COVID-19 starting this Thursday. The new cohort will have the Pfizer vaccine available at state-owned clinics. Even if you are over 50 years old, you will still receive AstraZeneca jabs. Prime Minister Mark McGowan described the development as the “fast track” of vaccine deployment. “We are opening the COVID-19 vaccine to a wider audience in order to gain momentum and get more people to be vaccinated as soon as possible,” he said. By the end of the month, more than 30,000 vaccinations will be booked weekly at state-run clinics. As of yesterday evening, 67,313 people in Washington were fully vaccinated. That’s 3.2% of the state’s population over the age of 16. In Australia as a whole, about 613,000 people, or about 2.9% of Australians over the age of 16, have both jabs and are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. Previously, in Western Australia, only people over the age of 50 were eligible for jabs, along with vulnerable people, frontline workers, caregivers, and other high-risk groups. Camera icon Roger Cook promised that WA would have “supply” to support the expansion. credit: Ian Munro / Western Australian Health Minister Roger Cook has promised that a “positive attitude” will accelerate the expansion of Western Australia. “It’s a large population and a significant part of the adult population, so I’m really looking forward to some progress on the vaccination program right now,” Cook said. “I think everyone is dissatisfied with Western Australia, which is actually not developing the vaccination program we wanted.” Cook promised that the country would have “supply” to support the expansion. The state plans to administer 1.2 million doses of Pfizer and AstraZeneca over the next eight weeks. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders over the age of 16 are also currently eligible for vaccination. McGowan said he hopes the expansion will be “the light at the end of the tunnel.” “We expect a lot of demand,” he said. “If you want to get vaccinated, make a reservation. If you roll up, you probably won’t be able to get in, so you’ll need to book your time and book your appointment.” The government will also open a new state-owned regional clinic at the Bunbury Home Maker Center. We will have a jab from Thursday. To book your vaccine, call 13 COVID (13 26843) 7 days a week between 8 am and 6 pm.Or visit Roll up .wa.gov.au Book it online.

