COVID-19: Are you struggling to wear the mask correctly? Here is a step-by-step guide for you

Wearing a mask has become a part of our lives. There are various types of masks on the market, from home stitches to surgical masks to N95 masks. It has become a very important part of our lives, and people even wear custom-made masks to match their outfits.

These masks prevent and control the transmission of unwanted respiratory infections from the wearer. Wearing a mask minimizes the possibility of COVID-19 infection. It has played an important role in controlling the spread of the deadly virus that led to the pandemic. Masks can control the spread of the virus, but it is very important to wear them properly.

Precautions when wearing a mask

–Some people do not hide their noses, but only their mouths. Some masks are so small that they cover only the nose, not the entire area.

――Do not tighten the mask sufficiently as it may lead to suffocation. Do not loosen any gaps, as unwanted particles can get into your nose and mouth.

Therefore, if you are having trouble understanding the proper procedure for wearing a mask, follow these simple steps.

How to wear a mask?

Step 1: Select the mask of your choice: homemade, surgical, or N95 mask.

Step 2: Clean your hands and pick up the mask.

Step 3: For surgical masks, fold the mask vertically so that the bottom and top straps are aligned. If it is a handmade mask with side strings, you can tie it at the back of your head.

Step 4: For surgical masks, properly secure the ear loops on both sides to prevent the ear loops from becoming tight or loose.

Step 5: Align the nose bridge with your nose.

Step 6: Make sure your nose, mouth and chin are properly covered.

Wearing a mask has proven to be beneficial as it is cheaper than the COVID-19 remedy and is one of the best preventative measures. It acts as a barrier between the virus and the individual. Prevents unwanted breathing particles from entering a person’s mouth or nose.

