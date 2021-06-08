Health
Survey: Young people smoke e-cigarettes, but one in five teens in the United States still uses e-cigarettes
Although the number of teens using e-cigarettes has declined significantly, new research shows that e-cigarette smoking rates are still too high.
“This study emphasizes that flavored e-cigarettes, especially JUUL, are causing the prevalence of e-cigarette use and nicotine addiction in young people in the United States. [U.S. Food and Drug Administration] And other policy makers must now act to abolish all flavored e-cigarettes, “said Matthew Myers, head of a campaign for tobacco-free children.
There was a dramatic shift to fruity-flavored disposable e-cigarettes such as puff bars and pre-filled menthol cartridge products to circumvent the ban on e-cigarettes sold to children. Said the regulation of the pharmacy department.
“Although not mentioned in the survey, it’s amazing that more than 7% of high school e-cigarette users write to Puff Bar as a regular brand,” says Myers.
In this study, researchers at the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention investigated the use of e-cigarettes in more than 14,500 junior high and high school students.
In 2019, 27.5% of high school students and 10.5% of junior high school students said they used e-cigarettes. By 2020, these numbers had dropped to 20% for high school students and 5% for junior high school students.
The preferred brand of e-cigarettes is JUUL, which was used by 25% of high school students and 35% of junior high school students.
Most users got e-cigarettes from friends (57% of high school students and 59% of junior high school students), according to researchers led by Teresa Wang, a CDC smoking and health office.
Flavored e-cigarettes were overwhelmingly preferred by both high school and junior high school students, with 85% of high school students and 74% of junior high school students.
Fruit-flavored e-cigarettes were the most popular, followed by mint-flavored e-cigarettes. Researchers also say that many students have switched to disposable, refillable e-cigarettes.
“There is clear evidence that as long as flavored e-cigarettes are on the market, this youth epidemic cannot end,” Myers said.
“The FDA must act to get all flavored e-cigarettes out of the market, and JUUL has caused a youth e-cigarette epidemic and remains highly popular among children. Given the unquestionable evidence, JUUL’s application to continue selling the product should be rejected. “
Ivo Abraham of the University of Arizona Health Outcomes and Drug Economic Research Center is concerned that this decline in e-cigarette use is not a trend, but merely a pause in an increasing trend.
“Unfortunately, we’ll have to wait two years before the next cycle comes out, and we really need to see if this is a trend or a rise,” he said. “Be pessimistic. I don’t want to, but I want to be cautious and keep my eyes open, which means I need to keep an eye on my behavior. “
Abraham is also worried that if children continue to use e-cigarettes, their adult health habits may worsen.
“We’re talking about the path to cigarettes and other ways. Studies show that we now have a 12-year-old child who smokes by the age of 14,” he said. “I’m steaming. Think of smoking as a cascade. It goes on to cigarettes and then on long-term actions. That’s what our eyes should be. ”
Reducing the use of e-cigarettes for teens will require a combination of regulation and education starting in elementary school, said Abraham, who co-authored the magazine’s editorial.
He also said that preventing children from smoking e-cigarettes starts at home with their parents.
“We need to work with parents. This is a parent-teacher meeting, a middle school or high school, or even a primary school contact with a parent that involves parents, grandparents, and teachers.”
“Remember the country music and western songs of the 1970s. There is another version.’Mom, don’t raise your child into a vapor,'” he said.
This report was published online in the JAMA Network Open journal on Monday.
For more information
For more information on teen vaporization, US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
