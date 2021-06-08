Importance and facts you need to know





Every year, June 8th, in commemoration of World Brain Tumor Day, we aim to spread awareness about brain tumors around the world. the first Started World Brain Tumor Day is now being held worldwide by the German Brain Tumor Association to educate people and discuss some of the misconceptions surrounding it. For example, not all brain tumors are diagnosed poorly. Many are benign and can be cured by surgical excision. Observed following Gray May , Or Brain Tumor Awareness Month. Sure, it’s a great time to learn more. Brain tumor Affects many people. On this day, let’s take a look at some important facts about brain tumors. (Courtesy –National Brain Tumor Society ( NBTS ), Canadian Brain Tumor Foundation , And that National Cancer Center ) Brain tumors are the growth of abnormal cells “inside or around” the structure of the brain. Primary brain tumors originate from the brain and secondary Tumors start elsewhere and move to the brain. The latter is more common. In the United States, about 13,657 children between the ages of 0 and 14 have primary brain tumors. Approximately 4.3% of all cases of brain tumors diagnosed each year are in this age group. It is estimated that approximately 31,299 people between the ages of 15 and 39 in the United States have brain tumors. Brain tumors in children and adults are usually treated differently. Overall, less than 1% of people have a malignant tumor in the brain or spinal cord. Primary malignant brain tumors are a rare type of cancer, accounting for only 1.4% of all new cancer cases in the United States. African Americans have a slightly higher incidence of primary brain tumors than other races, but Caucasians have the highest incidence of malignant brain tumors. Approximately 700,000 Americans live with primary brain tumors, and an additional 84,170 are expected to be diagnosed with primary brain tumors in 2021. About 70% of all brain tumors are benign. The rest are malignant. The average brain tumor patient is estimated to visit the medical team 52 times in the first year after diagnosis. There are 120 types of brain tumors. Glioblastoma polymorphism (GBM) has the highest mortality rate of any primary brain tumor, with 95% of patients diagnosed within 5 years dying. The cause of brain tumors is “usually” unknown, but certain risk factors can increase the likelihood of developing it. This includes age and exposure to ionizing radiation. The average survival rate for all patients with primary brain tumors is 75.2%. For non-malignant brain tumors, the average 5-year survival rate is 91.7%. Brain tumors are the most common solid tumors in the United States under the age of 19. The median age at which a primary brain tumor is diagnosed is 60 years. Headaches that worsen over time can be one of the symptoms of brain tumors, along with personality changes, eye weakness, and short-term memory loss. Benign tumors can also be dangerous, so if you experience such symptoms, you should contact your healthcare provider as soon as possible. Photo: Getty Images / Fred Tanu

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos