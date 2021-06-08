Increased postpartum doctor visits during the COVID-19 pandemic





As COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) As the pandemic continued, the number of consultations with individual physicians with postpartum mental illness increased significantly beyond what was expected based on pre-pandemic data. A team led by Doctor of Medicine Simone N. Vigod of the Women’s College Research Institute compared the visit rates of postnatal psychiatric doctors in Ontario during a pandemic with the predicted rates based on pre-pandemic patterns. It is not yet known if the clinical burden of postpartum psychiatric disorders increased during the COVID-19 pandemic, but concerns about postpartum infections and access to an expanded postpartum social support network throughout the pandemic. There was a report about the difficulty of. Major community programs such as public health nurses, breastfeeding clinics, and home visits by support groups. A Canadian study also shows that in the spring of 2020, about 50% of pregnant individuals reported mental distress. Pandemic data and pre-pandemic data In a population-based, repetitive cross-sectional study, researchers used Ontario’s linked health management database to compare monthly and expected visit rates during the pandemic. Investigators use a negative binomial regression model for the expected postnatal visit rate per 1,000 postpartum individuals from March to November 2020, based on pre-pandemic data from January 2016 to February 2020. Did. Researchers sought key outcomes from seeing a primary care or psychiatrist for mental illness and stratified the analysis by maternal socio-demographic characteristics. Improved visit rate The March 2020 visit rate was 43.6 per 1000, with a difference of 3.11 per 1000 (95% CI, 1.25-4.89) and an internal rate of return (IRR) of 1.08 (95% CI, 1.03-1.13). was. Expected rate. The April rate difference was 10.9 (95% CI, 9.14-12.6) per 1000 patients and the IRR was 1.30 (95% CI, 1.24-1.36). Higher levels were generally maintained during the pandemic study. In addition, researchers observed an increase in visit rates for the diagnosis of anxiety disorders, depressive disorders, alcohol disorders, and drug disorders, regardless of health care provider, from April to November. .. Subgroup analysis There was also a higher proportion of postpartum 0-90 individuals with an increased expected visit rate compared to patients 91-365 days after delivery. However, the increase was small among individuals living in low-income areas, with no sustained increase in visit rates since July in the public health unit in the northern part of Providence, but in November in the southern health unit. The rate of increase was seen. “Increasing visits to the mental health status of postpartum people during the first nine months of the COVID-19 pandemic is the need for effective and accessible mental health care for this population as the pandemic progresses. “It suggests that there is an increase in the rate of consultation,” the author writes. “In both initial and professional care, the rate of anxiety disorders, depressive disorders, alcohol and drug use disorders, and early postpartum rates is high. became.” Postpartum mental illness can affect about 20% of mothers, causing suffering and functional decline in mothers, resulting in diminished social, cognitive, and behavioral outcomes for their children throughout their lives. There is a possibility. the study, “COVID-19 Postpartum Mental Illness During Pandemic: Population-Based Repeated Cross-sectional Study, ”Was published online CMAJ..

