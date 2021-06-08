Adolescents who quit studying mathematics after the age of 16 are at a greater disadvantage in cognitive development





After years of studying math, including algebra, fractions, and mental arithmetic, adolescents may want to stop learning math as early as possible. But that move may not be beneficial to them. A new study titled “”Impact of lack of math education on brain development and future achievements, ”. Proceedings of the American Academy of Sciences, It has been suggested that quitting math at the age of 16 can adversely affect cognitive development. A study led by researchers at Oxford University found that young people who continued to study mathematics at level A had higher levels of key chemicals in their brains involved in memory, learning, and problem solving. (Photo: PIXTA)

Studies suggest that adolescents who stop studying mathematics after the age of 16 are at a greater disadvantage in cognitive development. When adolescents stop learning math at the age of 16, important brain chemicals can be lost The University’s Faculty of Experimental Psychology recruited 133 students aged 14 to 18 to participate in the “Eurek Alert!” Experiment. report. In the UK, unlike most countries in the world, students can choose to stop teaching math at the age of 16. This led researchers to investigate whether the lack of math education after the age of 16 would put students from similar environments at a disadvantage to their classmates who had continued math education. Please also read: New research finds immune cells that protect the brain, which may allow treatment of brain conditions, the spinal cord comes from the skull The findings suggest that adolescents who quit studying mathematics have lower amounts of brain chemicals that are important for brain plasticity in key areas of cognition, reasoning, problem-solving, mathematics, memory, and learning. This chemical is called gamma aminobutyric acid (GABA), which is found in a region of the brain called the frontal cortex. By identifying the amount of GABA for each student, researchers were able to distinguish between participants who continued to study math and who did not. In addition, the amount of GABA in the brain successfully predicted changes in the mathematical achievement score 19 months after the experiment. Roy Cohen Kadosh, lead author of the study and professor of cognitive neuroscience at Oxford University, said that learning mathematics is about gaining socio-economic status from employment and, importantly, mentally and physically. He said that it is related to various benefits, including health. “Unfortunately, the opportunity to stop studying math at this age seems to create a gap between young people who have stopped teaching math and those who continue to do so,” Kadosh said. news release It was published in Eurekalert! “Our research provides a new level of biological understanding of the effects of education on the developing brain and the interactions between biology and education.” Forcing math in adolescence is also not a good strategy Despite findings that continuing to study math is beneficial to the brain, Kadosh recognizes that forcing adolescents and those who are not good at math to continue studying in the field is sound. I think it may not be the best strategy to promote development. “Instead, we need to investigate alternatives that may involve the same brain regions as mathematics, such as logic and reasoning training,” says Kadosh. Daily mail.. The long-term effects of quitting mathematics are not yet known, so the results of this study provide an important understanding of how the lack of a single element in education can have a significant impact on a person’s brain and behavior. ..

Related article: TV Binging habits lead to brain deterioration and accelerate cognitive decline

Check out other news and information about brain At the Science Times.

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos