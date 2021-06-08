Fake COVID vaccine cards are available online. Using one is a crimeExBulletin

Switch captions Wilfred Lee / AP

This week, it was discovered that an Amazon vendor is selling a pack of blank COVID-19 vaccination cards. The post was subsequently deleted, Photos re-shared online Shows that it contains 10 packs of $ 12.99 blank cards.

In the United States, it’s free to actually get the COVID-19 vaccine and receive a legitimate vaccine card.

The small white cardstock given to Americans after receiving all the required COVID-19 vaccinations is the only official way to prove that they are fully vaccinated on the spot. But According to FTC, These simple cards are easily duplicated by fraudsters and have never been designed to prove the status of vaccination in the long run.

Other vendors have emerged to sell fake vaccine cards On EtsyAn EC site specializing in handmade vintage items, Trump Support Forum, And, according to recent reports, the dark web.

Etsy and Amazon didn’t immediately respond to NPR’s request for comment.

They are all part of the black market for fake vaccination cards. grown On the day of the end of the pandemic in the United States and other parts of the world. Authorities have been warning for months about the rise in pandemic-related scams.

The FBI said fake vaccine cards not only adversely affect public health, but also violate the law. Unauthorized use of public agency seals can result in fines or up to five years’ imprisonment. There is a possibility.

FBI Said earlier this year, “At risk of infecting yourself or others with COVID-19 by pretending to be vaccinated when entering school, public transport, work, gym, or place of worship. Will be. “

The FBI and the Department of Justice sought comment on the possibility of investigating such a plan, but did not immediately respond.

The State Attorney General set his sights on the issue in April and urged the CEO of a tech company to pluck the buds of the phenomenon before things get worse.

47 members of the National Association of Attorneys in April Lettered to Twitter, Shopify, and eBay CEOs Demands immediate action against malicious actors who disseminate false information about COVID-19 or use the site to sell fake vaccine cards.

The letter said, “False and deceptive marketing and sales of fake COVID vaccine cards threaten the health of our community, slow down progress to protect residents from viruses and violate many state laws. doing.”

A coalition of 42 prosecutors I sent another letter to OfferUp later that monthThe online mobile marketplace demanded similar action after it was discovered that a fraudulent blank COVID-19 vaccine card was being sold on the platform. One pack of vaccine cards was sold for $ 40.

Efforts are being made to prevent fraud

It is rare so far to catch and claim the people behind the sale of fake COVID-19 vaccination cards.

California bar owner Todd Anderson was arrested last month It was reportedly believed to be the first disturbed plan of this kind, as it sold a fake COVID-19 vaccine card.

Anderson was charged with theft of personal information, forgery of government documents, falsification of medical records, and loading of unregistered pistols.

On Long Island, a (now former) CVS employee was arrested for dozens of COVID-19 vaccination cards to be given to family and friends.

To Correspondence to those cases, The New York State Legislature has begun a process of felony forgery or possession of fake vaccination records, including COVID-19 cards. Last week, the New York Senate passed the bill, S.4516B..

Bill Sponsor Anna M. Kaplan Senator Said in the press release, “I’ve already seen anti-vaccines spreading tips online on how to create fake cards to circumvent vaccination obligations. To help the public maintain a recovery from a pandemic. We need to stop this deceiving effort. We are moving forward. “