Frightened mothers in India do not have COVID-19 vaccine

Tanya Ashnigd, four months pregnant, cooks at her home in Muzafarpur.

New Delhi, India:

Tanya Ashnigdh is four months pregnant, scared, and one of the millions of pregnant mothers excluded from India’s declining vaccination campaign despite the high risk of Covid-19. ..

In a country with unstable medical services, childbirth is always at risk, and the recent catastrophic surge in coronavirus has exacerbated the situation.

Ashnigdh, 31, lives in Muzaffarpur, Bihar. Like any other city, it’s been devastated by a pandemic, and the state’s dilapidated public hospitals are struggling to cope with the surge in cases.

Authorities are unable to vacate her due to government policy due to lack of data.

She hesitates to go to the test in case she gets infected with the virus in a crowded local clinic.

“We were staying at the end of the line,” Ashnigd told AFP.

“Going out is very risky … I’m afraid to have an ultrasound, so I don’t even know the expected date of delivery.”

–Shallow breathing–

Although no official data are available, doctors say that during the recent surge, some are due to new virus variants, but the number of pregnant women getting sick was noticeable.

Even before the pandemic, maternal mortality in India was 113 per 100,000 live births in 2016-18, compared to 7 in the UK in 2017.

A study from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which analyzed 400,000 women aged 15 to 44 years infected with Covid-19, showed that if a pregnancy was infected with the virus, the risk of serious illness was increased. It was.

Ranjana Sharma, a gynecologist at Apollo Hospital in New Delhi, told AFP, “As your stomach grows bigger and bigger, your lungs don’t expand well and pregnant women breathe shallower.”

“And, as we know, the new coronavirus infection affects the lungs-it makes breathing more difficult for the lungs and also increases the risk of blood clots.”

Another study, published in the Journal of the American Medical Association Pediatrics, found that Covid-19 was at increased risk of preterm birth and other complications.

The Federation of Indian Obstetrics and Gynecology, which gives birth to 27 million people each year, believes that the “very real benefits” of vaccination outweigh the risks.

The government says it can’t do that due to lack of data, but doctors have pointed out other countries that allow pregnant women to be vaccinated, such as the United States and the United Kingdom. I will.

However, if you plan to become a mother in these countries, we recommend taking a shot of Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna, neither of which is available in India. We have AstraZeneca and Bharat Biotech jabs.

-“Death before seeing the baby”-

Pregnant women in India also find it difficult to see a doctor.

Kumari Kajar, 30, who is due to give birth in August, said she was weak and had considerable pain in her legs.

“But the doctor refused to see me and told me to talk to my assistant,” she told AFP.

“Doctors are scared of themselves and insist that the corona test is negative every time.”

In Delhi, the case of Anshuma Chauhan, who was eight months pregnant with her first child, was tragic.

Chauhan was told to quarantine at home after the hospital fell ill in April when the case was overwhelmed.

Doctors were afraid that the drugs used to treat Covid-19 could “harm the baby,” her sister Dhriti Gupta told AFP.

Chauhan’s condition deteriorated and he was taken to a private hospital where an emergency caesarean section was performed. A few hours later, the hospital moved her to another location and said she needed advanced treatment.

“We were never even allowed to see her. When she arrived at another hospital, she was told she had died 18 to 20 hours ago,” Gupta said. ..

“She died just 30 years old without seeing her baby. We are very angry and traumatized. I hope no one else suffers like her.”