On Tuesday, the United Nations will adopt a new goal to end AIDS as a public hygiene threat by 2030. This seems to be a goal that most countries could easily agree on. But the consensus was elusive.

In early negotiations on an agreement called the Political Declaration, the United States and the European Union have fought to ban policies and laws that defile or criminalize high-risk groups and significantly ease the protection of HIV drug patents. It was reduced to.

The United Nations Declaration sets priorities for global AIDS control and guides policies at the national level. It can also be used by health organizations and civil society organizations around the world to pressure governments to keep their promises.

After several days of thorough editing by representatives from some countries and ingenious negotiations by others, Member States will accept the final version of the Declaration on Tuesday morning. The final draft contains an important new goal of reforming discriminatory legislation in most countries.