Health
The UN Declaration on the Eradication of AIDS should have been simple. There was not.
On Tuesday, the United Nations will adopt a new goal to end AIDS as a public hygiene threat by 2030. This seems to be a goal that most countries could easily agree on. But the consensus was elusive.
In early negotiations on an agreement called the Political Declaration, the United States and the European Union have fought to ban policies and laws that defile or criminalize high-risk groups and significantly ease the protection of HIV drug patents. It was reduced to.
The United Nations Declaration sets priorities for global AIDS control and guides policies at the national level. It can also be used by health organizations and civil society organizations around the world to pressure governments to keep their promises.
After several days of thorough editing by representatives from some countries and ingenious negotiations by others, Member States will accept the final version of the Declaration on Tuesday morning. The final draft contains an important new goal of reforming discriminatory legislation in most countries.
“These laws keep people most affected by HIV away from the prevention and treatment of HIV,” said Matthew Cabana, director of the Global Health Policy and Political Initiative at Georgetown University. “This could be an important tool to get the world back on track to eradicate AIDS.”
On Monday, Dr. Cabana and his colleagues Published new work Countries that criminalize homosexuality, substance use, and sex work have shown less success in eradicating HIV.
However, the declaration does not move the patent protection needle. The United States is one of the countries where representatives have significantly reduced or moved to reduce the word that patents are relaxed to allow access to affordable HIV drugs in low- and middle-income countries, Biden. It was in direct opposition to the administration’s support. The number of Covid vaccine patent waivers.
Annette Gaudino, director of policy strategy for the Treatment Action Group, a New York advocate, said, “Given the recent support for the exemption of the new coronavirus vaccine patent, various messages from the administration are confusing. “This is not the first time the United States has prioritized the interests of pharmaceutical companies over people and public health.”
The United Nations brings together heads of state, health ministers, and NGOs to set priorities for tackling the HIV pandemic every five years. At a similar meeting in 2016, Member States agreed to aim to eliminate less than 500,000 new HIV infections, less than 500,000 AIDS-related deaths, and HIV-related discrimination by 2020.
The world failed to achieve these goals. In 2020, about 1.5 million people were infected with HIV and about 690,000 died.
Ending AIDS by 2030 was an ambitious goal adopted by the United Nations in 2015 and was part of the broader agenda for sustainable development. But without more progressive policies and laws, the goal cannot be achieved, Dr. Cabana said.
“To end AIDS by 2030, the government will take a human-centered, rights-based approach to HIV, work on policy and legal reforms, engage and support the community, and end inequality. We must promise to do so, “Winnie Byanima UNAIDS, Executive Director, said in an email statement.
The first draft of the Declaration dated April 28 contains a promise to end “penal laws, policies and practices, stigma and discrimination based on HIV status, sexual orientation, and gender identity.” I did.
Representatives from some countries, such as China, Russia and Iran, have sought to remove references to sexual or gender identity, or sex education for girls. They are only partially successful. The current text calls for a preventative approach tailored to high-risk groups, including sex workers, men who have sex with men, drug users, and transgender people.
The Declaration, in its current form, urges countries to remove the section “Women and girls empower women and girls to control sexual and reproductive health and reproductive rights” that Saudi Arabia, Russia, and the Holy See attempted to remove from the text. I am.
Representatives from Belarus, China and Russia have also removed a section requiring member states to grant citizen autonomy on issues related to sexuality. Their alternative text encouraged “responsible sexual behavior, including abstinence and loyalty.” The final document has been restored to its original text.
Even if the Declaration was adopted on Tuesday, these countries may break ties with certain sections that contradict cultural or religious norms.
Some experts say that including words about high-risk groups is essential to success. Gay men, other men who have sex with men, lethal injections, and women who are sex workers are nearly 30 times more at risk of HIV than the general population.
If these groups do not receive the necessary preventative treatments, clean needles, condoms, or education, they “will erode the potential to actually eradicate AIDS by 2030,” said HIV advocates. Eric Sawyer, a long-term survivor, said.
The early draft of the Declaration also included a long section on relaxation of patent protection. Under current global rules, only 50 least developed countries are allowed to remove patents to distribute medicines to citizens.
The draft called for an “indefinite moratorium on international intellectual property provisions for medicines, diagnostics and other health technologies.” Representatives from the United States and Switzerland have deleted that section. “This is not a place to discuss these common issues,” said a representative of the European Union.
The United States has also added wording to the reduced version to recognize “the importance of intellectual property rights systems that contribute to more effective AIDS control.”
Activists said taking a position against patent protection was perfectly consistent for the European Union, and that the European Union also opposed the waiver of the Covid vaccine patent. Vaccine manufacturers said the technology We have argued that patent protection is essential to drive innovation.
However, citing the urgent need for vaccines, Biden administration officials said they supported a patent waiver that would allow businesses to make cheaper versions of vaccines for the rest of the world.
Given that development, opposition to the relaxation of HIV drug patent protection is “a real contradiction for the United States,” said Brooke, senior policy analyst at the advocacy group Health Global Access Project. Baker said.
“Why does the United States speak out from both sides of what seems to be about the same problem in the world?”
