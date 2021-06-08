Real-time CGM lowers HbA1c and reduces ED visits for insulin-treated diabetes

Disclosure:
Karter reports that the study was funded by an independent researcher grant from Dexcom. See the study for relevant financial disclosures of all other authors.
Adults with diabetes treated with insulin were selected by clinicians for real-time continuous blood glucose monitoring, resulting in a 0.4 percentage point reduction in HbA1c. ED visit for hypoglycemia During a one-year follow-up period compared to non-users.
“Our actual study found that starting continuous glucose monitoring in insulin-treated diabetics significantly improved glycemic control and halved the frequency of going to the emergency room with hypoglycemia. I did. ” Dr. Andrew J. Carter, A senior research scientist at the Kaiser Permanente Research Division in Oakland, California, told Healio. “Because the use of these devices requires a prescription, the observed benefits suggest that physicians are better at selecting patients who are likely to benefit from the use of continuous glycemic monitors. As these doctors know, patients treated with insulin often struggle to safely lower their blood sugar levels to reach their goals.
Most evidence of the effectiveness of CGM is based on randomized controlled trials in adults with type 1 diabetes. Adults with type 2 diabetes who received insulin treatmentSaid Carter. Medicare covers the CGM of type 2 diabetic patients who have been treated with insulin that meets certain criteria, but this technology is not yet considered standard treatment.
“We evaluated the initiation of CGM in patients with type 1 diabetes or type 2 diabetes who received insulin treatment in actual Kaiser Permanente Northern California, where glycemic control was improved and hypoglycemic emergency room was reached. We found that the number of visits was reduced, “Carter said.
Real-world CGM started
In a retrospective study, Karter and colleagues found that between 2014 and 2019, 41,753 adults with insulin-treated diabetes (type 1 5,673 and type 2 36,080) were being cared for by the Northern California Integrated Healthcare Delivery System. I analyzed the data. 3,806 adults in the cohort started CGM (mean age, 42 years, 51% female, 91% had type 1 diabetes), 37,947 non-starters (reference group, mean age, 63 years, 49% female, 6) % Is type 1 diabetes).
Researchers measured 10 endpoints measured 12 months before and 12 months after baseline. Hypoglycemia (ED or hospital use); Hyperglycemia (ED or hospital use); HbA1c levels below 7%, below 8%, and above 9%. One or more ED encounters for any reason. One or more hospitalizations for any reason. Number of outpatient visits and telephone visits.
Decrease in HbA1c, decrease in ED visits
Pre-baseline mean HbA1c was lower in real-time CGM initiators than in non-initiators, whereas pre-baseline hypoglycemia and hyperglycemia rates were higher in real-time CGM initiators.
Researchers found that the average HbA1c for real-time CGM starters decreased from 8.17% to 7.76% and among non-starters from 8.28% to 8.19%. ).
Hypoglycemia decreased from 5.1% to 3% in real-time CGM starters and increased from 1.9% to 2.3% in non-starters, with an estimated difference of 2.7% (95% CI, 4.4-1.1). .. There was also a statistically significant increase in the proportion of patients with HbA1c <7% (adjusted differences estimates, 9.6%, 95% CI, 7.1-12.2). High percentages of HbA1c <8% (adjusted difference estimates, 13.1%, 95% CI, 10.2-16.1). Few patients have HbA1c greater than 9% (adjusted differences estimates, 7.1%, 95% CI, 9.5 to 4.6). Decrease in outpatient visits (adjusted difference-indifference estimate, 0.4; 95% CI, 0.6-0.2); but increased telephone visits (adjusted difference estimate, 1.1; 95% CI, 0.8-1.4) ..
The initiation of real-time CGM was not associated with a statistically significant change in the incidence of hyperglycemia, ED visits for any reason, or hospitalization for any reason.
“Based on clinical trial evidence, starting continuous glycemic monitoring was expected to improve glycemic control and reduce hypoglycemia in patients with type 1 diabetes. However, these clinical benefits in patients with type 2 diabetes. I was surprised to find that was even bigger, “Karter told Healio. “We were also surprised that the efficacy observations were stronger than those reported in most randomized trials. In addition, physicians monitor patients at high risk of seeing an emergency outpatient with hypoglycemia. Seemed to be preferentially prescribed, but the effect of glycemic control on the prescribing pattern seems to be small. “
According to Karter, the initiation of CGM has shown an improvement in glucose response comparable to that patients may experience after the initiation of a new diabetes drug.
“But while drugs aimed at improving glycemic control can increase the risk of hypoglycemia, CGM can improve glycemic control and at the same time reduce the risk of hypoglycemia,” Karter said. I told Healio. “CGM is widely used in type 1 patients. However, it is currently minimally used in insulin-treated type 2 diabetic patients. Our study shows that this technology is used by others in this high-risk group. It suggests that it may benefit the patient. “
This is an important study that provides real-world data on the value of real-time CGM in patients with type 2 diabetes who are using insulin.
Many previous studies have shown the benefits of CGM for adults and children with type 1 diabetes. However, few studies have evaluated CGM for type 2 diabetes. This study, along with previously published DIAMOND randomized trials and MOBILE randomized trials published in JAMAProvides compelling evidence that the benefits of CGM in patients with type 2 diabetes who are using insulin are equal to the benefits of CGM in patients with type 1 diabetes. I was relieved to see that the actual data presented in the Karter et al. Study were very similar to the results of randomized trials. We expect these results to lead to increased use of CGM in type 2 diabetes.
Roy W. Beck, MD, PhD
President and Medical Director
Jave Health Research Center
Disclosure: Beck has not reported any relevant financial disclosure.
